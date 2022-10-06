ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

This ticks me off. My child is one of the kids who WANT to work hours and I allow it. Nobody IS MAKING THESE KIDS WORK ANY MORE THAN THEY WANT. my kid has a car to pay for and her being 15 can’t afford her car if she doesn’t get hours. She’s homeschooled and is motivated and wants to work. The GMs are very understanding if one of the kids have something come up or need certain days off. All it takes is communication. These kids who want to work, show up and work hard. Let them!!! They are more responsible than a lot of adults in the workforce.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Mcpherson, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mcpherson, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons

Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Junior League of Wichita donation makes Sedgwick County Zoo's 'Pride of the Plains' exhibit possible. Updated: 7 hours ago. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita nurses consider unionizing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#Labor Laws#Franchisee#Hour Division#Bbr Investments Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees

At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Diehl, Lisa Rene; 44; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement

Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy