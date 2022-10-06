A week that began with Kanye West sporting the phrase White Lives Matter on a shirt and included his appearing on Tucker Carlson’s fanatically far-right show has ended with the rapper spewing anti-semitic filth on Twitter. Late Saturday, after Instagram imposed restrictions on his account for previous posts that were alleged to be anti-Semitic, West leaned into hate, writing on a since-removed Twitter post, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The rapper’s turn from performance-art conservative to actual bigot comes after years in which he has been open about mental-health problems. But suffice it to say erupting in a steady stream of anti-Jewish bile is not a condition identified in the latest edition of the The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).Read more at The Daily Beast.

