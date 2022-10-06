Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week outfits: ‘Made me so mad’
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be divorced, but the rapper still wants to style his ex. West, who recently sparked outrage by including “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in his latest Yeezy show, apparently wasn’t a fan of Kardashian’s Milan Fashion Week ensembles from February. On...
International Business Times
Kim Kardashian's 6-Year-Old Son Gives Fan The Middle Finger [Watch]
Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West, was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the 6-year-old and his siblings, North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — all of whom the reality star shares with ex-husband Kanye West — for Paris Fashion Week.
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
TVOvermind
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the changes her body went through during and after IVF treatment. In a recent episode of Hulu’s Kardashians, she said: “I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny - it is cringy.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka's mistress' identity has been revealed as "devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lynette Romero Shares Update on Former Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Firing
Watch: Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Shares Update on Mark Mester. You can change jobs, but you don't change friends. That's one message Lynette Romero received from a peer when she left news station KTLA after more than 24 years in September. And in a new Facebook Live, the anchor is proving that expression can be true.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
Kanye West Unleashes Anti-Semitic Tantrum Over Instagram Restriction
A week that began with Kanye West sporting the phrase White Lives Matter on a shirt and included his appearing on Tucker Carlson’s fanatically far-right show has ended with the rapper spewing anti-semitic filth on Twitter. Late Saturday, after Instagram imposed restrictions on his account for previous posts that were alleged to be anti-Semitic, West leaned into hate, writing on a since-removed Twitter post, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The rapper’s turn from performance-art conservative to actual bigot comes after years in which he has been open about mental-health problems. But suffice it to say erupting in a steady stream of anti-Jewish bile is not a condition identified in the latest edition of the The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).Read more at The Daily Beast.
ABC News
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Able to Forgive Ex Tristan Thompson Through ‘Practice’
No time to dwell. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was able to forgive ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols through “practice.”. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians, continuing, “Let go and let God.”
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Trib...
TMZ.com
Travis Scott Takes Stormi to Universal Studios Hollywood
Travis Scott knows how to put a smile on his daughter's face ... taking her to Universal Studios Hollywood and sitting front row on some rides. Travis and Stormi Webster hit up the theme park Monday, enjoying all there was to offer at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Stormi...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted driving around Beverly Hills in custom Rolls Royce
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted going on a romantic date in a one-of-a-kind ride! The Hollywood couple were photographed leaving the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, with the actor driving Jennifer’s custom Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe. The pair were seen having a lot of fun...
Khloe Kardashian Isn’t ‘Ready to Date’ After Tristan Drama, But She’s Healthier After Skinny Concerns
Putting herself first. Khloé Kardashian is focusing on her own health and happiness following ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. “All of the drama playing out on [Hulu’s The Kardashians] was 6 months ago, and she has radically changed since then,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the Good American cofounder, 38, “listened to her family when they told her she was too thin,” and decided to make a change. “Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.”
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
17 Things People Learned About How Super-Wealthy People Live After Marrying Rich
Apparently, being rich completely changes your airport experience.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0