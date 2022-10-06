ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Letter: Sabotage of undersea natural gas lines could be act of war

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A massive act of eco-terrorism happened in Europe, and our local and national media either ignored or minimized it.

The pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 built to transport gas from Russia to Germany was blown up in four places on Sept. 26 in the Baltic Sea. The pipelines, each 4 feet wide, consisted of concrete-coated, reinforced steel pipes laid on the seabed and are designed to last 50 years under harsh conditions and very high operating pressures and to withstand earthquakes, landslides and other disruptions.

This is seen as deliberate and well-planned. The aim is to sever all possibilities of Germany getting cheap Russian gas. The suggestion was that other U.S. partners including the Danish and Swedish militaries and the Polish Navy may be involved.

It is an undeclared war on Germany, German businesses and the German people.

The U.S. fossil fuel companies will reap the benefits of selling higher-priced liquefied gas to a shivering Europe while inflating our energy costs here inside the homeland — profits on both ends.

No one had claimed responsibility yet, and so-called investigations by NATO members will be highly suspect. Pointing fingers at Russia makes no sense.

The Russian government wanted to sell oil and natural gas to the EU. The notion that Russia would destroy the Russia-Germany jointly owned pipelines at the cost of $23 billion to build is beyond ludicrous. All Russia had to do was to turn off the valves. Nord Stream 2 was not even operational, based on a political decision from Berlin. The gas flow in Nord Stream 1 was hampered by Western sanctions. Why would Moscow sacrifice a key strategic leverage over the EU?

The pipelines were full of gas when the explosions occurred, releasing millions of tons of methane into the atmosphere and a giant gas-bubble maelstrom in the Baltic Sea. Another massive negative contribution to climate change.

President Biden had promised to make the Nord Stream pipelines inoperable in a speech on TV this past February prior to the onset of the Russian special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify East Ukraine. And Blinken recently called this major act of infrastructure destruction “an opportunity.” How callous can you be?

The world will remember this as an act in infamy. It moves the notch to a world war ever so much closer. We don’t know what the blowback will be.

Dr. Kim E. Koo

Rocky Mount

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Biden more to blame for oil prices than OPEC

Oil prices rose Monday on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies may agree on Wednesday to cut production. The Saudis and Russia are underscoring the folly of President Biden’s limits on oil and gas production, and his non-emergency release of oil from the national petroleum stockpile. A couple of months ago Mr. Biden sojourned to Saudi Arabia to beg the Crown Prince for help containing surging U.S. gasoline prices. Now it looks like the meeting was worse than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an airplane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump...
POTUS
AFP

Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs

Hackers supporting Iran's wave of women-led protests interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over an image of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday. Angry men then appear to take revenge on a member of the feared Basij militia, swarming him and beating him badly, in another widely shared video.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#European Union#Pipelines#Explosions#Act Of War#Russian#Danish#Swedish#The Polish Navy#German#Nato#Nord Stream 2
The Associated Press

Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe’s indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe’s treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal.” He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they wind up in camps he referred to as “lager,” the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps. He also recalled the plight of Ukrainians fleeing war, which he said “causes us great suffering.” “ The exclusion of migrants is scandalous,” Francis said, generating applause from the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the canonizations of Don Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, an Italian bishop who founded an order to help Italian emigrants in 1887, and Artedime Zatti, an Italian who emigrated in 1897 to Argentina and dedicated his life as a lay-worker there to helping the sick.
WORLD
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy