Letter: Sabotage of undersea natural gas lines could be act of war

A massive act of eco-terrorism happened in Europe, and our local and national media either ignored or minimized it.

The pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 built to transport gas from Russia to Germany was blown up in four places on Sept. 26 in the Baltic Sea. The pipelines, each 4 feet wide, consisted of concrete-coated, reinforced steel pipes laid on the seabed and are designed to last 50 years under harsh conditions and very high operating pressures and to withstand earthquakes, landslides and other disruptions.

This is seen as deliberate and well-planned. The aim is to sever all possibilities of Germany getting cheap Russian gas. The suggestion was that other U.S. partners including the Danish and Swedish militaries and the Polish Navy may be involved.

It is an undeclared war on Germany, German businesses and the German people.

The U.S. fossil fuel companies will reap the benefits of selling higher-priced liquefied gas to a shivering Europe while inflating our energy costs here inside the homeland — profits on both ends.

No one had claimed responsibility yet, and so-called investigations by NATO members will be highly suspect. Pointing fingers at Russia makes no sense.

The Russian government wanted to sell oil and natural gas to the EU. The notion that Russia would destroy the Russia-Germany jointly owned pipelines at the cost of $23 billion to build is beyond ludicrous. All Russia had to do was to turn off the valves. Nord Stream 2 was not even operational, based on a political decision from Berlin. The gas flow in Nord Stream 1 was hampered by Western sanctions. Why would Moscow sacrifice a key strategic leverage over the EU?

The pipelines were full of gas when the explosions occurred, releasing millions of tons of methane into the atmosphere and a giant gas-bubble maelstrom in the Baltic Sea. Another massive negative contribution to climate change.

President Biden had promised to make the Nord Stream pipelines inoperable in a speech on TV this past February prior to the onset of the Russian special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify East Ukraine. And Blinken recently called this major act of infrastructure destruction “an opportunity.” How callous can you be?

The world will remember this as an act in infamy. It moves the notch to a world war ever so much closer. We don’t know what the blowback will be.

Dr. Kim E. Koo

Rocky Mount