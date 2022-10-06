ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Our thoughts are with Sarasota

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
SARASOTA, FL
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Standing Strong, Serving Region's Needs After Hurricane Ian

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system’s flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system’s hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
Behind the Scenes of an Election After a Hurricane

Running an election is hard enough. Try doing it in the wake of a Category 4 hurricane. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the election on Nov. 8 will proceed, and he hopes in this area, there will be fewer hiccups than seen in Charlotte or Lee County to the south.
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Here's how beaches fared in Sarasota, Manatee counties and Venice after Hurricane Ian

Sarasota and Manatee county beaches escaped Hurricane Ian, for the most part, fairly unscathed. The beaches didn’t experience significant erosion in the storm, according to representatives of both counties. “Sarasota County’s beaches faired quite well through the Hurricane Ian event,” staff in the county’s Planning and Development Services department...
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
