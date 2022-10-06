Read full article on original website
Related
‘Until Further Notice’: 5 Districts Still Closed After Ian, Disrupting FL’s Ed System
In Southwest Charlotte County, there are 10 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools. But no students or staff are in them because of Hurricane Ian. Likewise, DeSoto County, with just seven schools, also are closed. Same goes for Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. In all, the Florida Department of Education has reported […]
atomic-ranch.com
Our thoughts are with Sarasota
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Standing Strong, Serving Region's Needs After Hurricane Ian
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system’s flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system’s hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian
Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
srqmagazine.com
Behind the Scenes of an Election After a Hurricane
Running an election is hard enough. Try doing it in the wake of a Category 4 hurricane. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the election on Nov. 8 will proceed, and he hopes in this area, there will be fewer hiccups than seen in Charlotte or Lee County to the south.
FWC Waives 2022-2023 Commercial Stone Crab Trap Tag Requirements In Affected Florida Counties
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
MSNBC
Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida
NBC News' Sam Brock reports from Fort Myers Beach, Florida on the historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida following Ian.Oct. 7, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
Here's how beaches fared in Sarasota, Manatee counties and Venice after Hurricane Ian
Sarasota and Manatee county beaches escaped Hurricane Ian, for the most part, fairly unscathed. The beaches didn’t experience significant erosion in the storm, according to representatives of both counties. “Sarasota County’s beaches faired quite well through the Hurricane Ian event,” staff in the county’s Planning and Development Services department...
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
blackchronicle.com
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Comments / 0