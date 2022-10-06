Read full article on original website
National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18
A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
Bill Straub: We live in strange times absolutely. Don’t believe it? Just listen to the Republican silence
It’s the case of Addison Mitchell McConnell and the Curious Incident of the Dog That Didn’t Bark. In fact, a whole pack of dogs. McConnell, of course, is the senior Republican senator from the great commonwealth of Kentucky who doubles as the chamber’s minority leader. He has, in the past and certainly in the future, had what might be deemed a rather touchy relationship with one Donald John Trump, the erstwhile GOP president who yet again has his beady eyes set on the White House in 2024.
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
Ten educators named to Kentucky Department of Education’s Teachers Advisory Council for 2022-2023
Ten Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. NKY’s Amanda Klare of Beechwood Elementary continues as council members. The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of...
Mike Erickson's campaign files lawsuit against Andrea Salinas over advertisement
The committee for the 6th Congressional District candidate seeks damages for what it claims is false advertising Weeks before the election, the two candidates for the new United States House of Representatives 6th Congressional District — Andrea Salinas and Mike Erickson — are mired in a legal dispute. Erickson's campaign committee has filed an $800,000 lawsuit in Clackamas County Circuit Court against the fellow Lake Oswego area resident's campaign committee for television advertisements stating that Erickson was charged with a felony for possession of drugs — illegal oxycodone specifically — when he received a citation for driving under the influence of...
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
