West Palm Beach’s The Square is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day Latin festival on Oct. 8 & 9. Mixology connoisseur Gio Gutierrez has teamed up with PLANTA for Latin-inspired cocktail classes that will complement the Latin dance classes taking place at The Square. Sign up for classes that take place at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on both days. The earliest class is a tribute to Mexico, followed by a journey to Spain at 6 p.m. and finally over to Cuba for the evening’s final class. Tickets are $35 and include two cocktails and light bites.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO