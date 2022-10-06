Read full article on original website
cityoffortpierce.com
City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program
City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program. There are several grant opportunities being offered by the City of Fort Pierce. The latest is the Residential Rehabilitation Program. The availability of $400,000 from State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds is available for Residential Rehabilitation Program. Funding will assist income-eligible...
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
Delray Beach's New Police Chief Wants To Return To Community Engagement
Chief Russ Mager was promoted from Assistant Chief over the summer and says with COVID turning a corner, he wants to put on more community events and send officers to schools to engage with students.
macaronikid.com
St. Lucie County Announces Revised Fall Pool Hours
The Aquatics Division has announced revised hours of operation for St. Lucie County’s public pools for this fall. The Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, located at 1211 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, will be open Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM for open swim with session 1 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM and session 2 from 3:00 PM to 4:50 PM. Patrons will be asked to exit the facility at the end of the session and can line up and pay for re-entry.
wqcs.org
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
Anime-Inspired Notebook Titled "Death Note" Found At Florida Middle School
The notebook contained the names of students and employees at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Martin County on Thursday and the student who was found with it will be disciplined.
City Commission Approves Coral Square Mall Improvements Grant
The Coral Square Mall will get a facelift in the upcoming year. The city commission approved a $40,348 grant to Coral-CS/LTD, Associates, to make various improvements to the mall’s exterior at their Thursday meeting. The grant will help fund exterior repainting, landscaping, and signage replacement projects. The funds come...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
hometownnewstc.com
St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
FEMA disaster team assesses damage in Okeechobee Co. from Ian
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are being felt across Florida, including in Okeechobee County. Damage there is proving to be a difficult challenge for some residents more than a week after the storm.
wqcs.org
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
cw34.com
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
bocamag.com
Let’s Get Latin Festival in West Palm
West Palm Beach’s The Square is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day Latin festival on Oct. 8 & 9. Mixology connoisseur Gio Gutierrez has teamed up with PLANTA for Latin-inspired cocktail classes that will complement the Latin dance classes taking place at The Square. Sign up for classes that take place at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on both days. The earliest class is a tribute to Mexico, followed by a journey to Spain at 6 p.m. and finally over to Cuba for the evening’s final class. Tickets are $35 and include two cocktails and light bites.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Tipping Fees Waived, Waste Management Restrictions
Indian River County does not qualify for storm debris pick-up reimbursement from Hurricane Ian. It’s been the case for the past two years. However, the Indian River County Commission voted to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for the next two weeks. “Understanding the burden associated with cleaning...
Material, labor shortages to worsen following Hurricane Ian
Rebuilding on the west coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian is going to draw a massive amount of resources.
