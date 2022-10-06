ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program

City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program. There are several grant opportunities being offered by the City of Fort Pierce. The latest is the Residential Rehabilitation Program. The availability of $400,000 from State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds is available for Residential Rehabilitation Program. Funding will assist income-eligible...
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

St. Lucie County Announces Revised Fall Pool Hours

The Aquatics Division has announced revised hours of operation for St. Lucie County’s public pools for this fall. The Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool, located at 1211 Avenue M, Fort Pierce, will be open Sundays from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM for open swim with session 1 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM and session 2 from 3:00 PM to 4:50 PM. Patrons will be asked to exit the facility at the end of the session and can line up and pay for re-entry.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian

Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22

I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Let’s Get Latin Festival in West Palm

West Palm Beach’s The Square is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day Latin festival on Oct. 8 & 9. Mixology connoisseur Gio Gutierrez has teamed up with PLANTA for Latin-inspired cocktail classes that will complement the Latin dance classes taking place at The Square. Sign up for classes that take place at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on both days. The earliest class is a tribute to Mexico, followed by a journey to Spain at 6 p.m. and finally over to Cuba for the evening’s final class. Tickets are $35 and include two cocktails and light bites.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

