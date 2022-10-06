Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO