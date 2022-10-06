ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month; here are tips to stay alert — and stay alive

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages

Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Kentucky receives Medicaid Innovation Award for enrollment efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Kentucky’s Medicaid program has received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy for enrollment innovations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their programs despite significant public...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear

Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich

Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’

Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

