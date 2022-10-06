Read full article on original website
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
‘Antler Alert’: KYTransportation Cabinet reminds motorists of peak season for deer-vehicle collisions
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month; here are tips to stay alert — and stay alive
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Kentucky receives Medicaid Innovation Award for enrollment efforts during COVID-19 pandemic
Kentucky’s Medicaid program has received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy for enrollment innovations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their programs despite significant public...
CPE statewide action plan aims to make it easier for Kentucky adults to attend college, fill skills gaps
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statewide action plan to remove barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. At 56.3%, Kentucky has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the nation. A big factor contributing to this is the skills gap...
National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Governor’s advisory committee reports feedback: Kentuckians support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the Commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic conditions, like...
Beam Suntory’s Kevin Smith named chair of state chamber; CVG’s Candace McGraw, chair-elect
Kevin Smith, Vice President of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term. Smith succeeds Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, whose term expired on September 30. Smith has...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich
Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’
Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
Kentucky voter registration surges in August with more than 9,600 newly-registered voters joining rolls
The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced Kentucky is seeing a surge in voter registrations with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. The increase comes after two years of flatlined voter registration in the state. “Voter registration is back,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With COVID...
Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary has endorsed candidates in contested judicial races on Nov. 8 ballot
Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary (NKFJ) has endorsed candidates in contested judicial races on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Northern Kentucky. The last day to register to vote in the November 8 election is October 11. “Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary was created to maintain and improve the quality...
Kinship Families Coalition of Kentucky: Recognizing the continuing importance of kinship care
It is important to continue lifting up the voices of relative and fictive kin caregivers to ensure the children in their care have every opportunity to grow up to be successful and thriving Kentucky citizens, even as Kinship Care Month has come to an end. Kinship and fictive kin caregivers...
