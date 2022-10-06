Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Night Football – Week 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
Final Quarter: High school football week 7 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights. In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season. […]
Northwestern thumps Indian Land, remains unbeaten in high school football region play
The Trojans made a statement against the No. 8-ranked Warriors, scoring the game’s final 47 points to earn a decisive 54-7 win at Indian Land Stadium.
Westhill beats Skaneateles in overtime in battle of girls soccer powerhouses (56 photos, videos)
Kara Rosenberger notched the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left and Westhill topped Skaneateles, 3-2, in double overtime on Thursday. The Warriors (10-2-1) have an 8-0-1 record in their last nine games, continuing their effort over the state-ranked Lakers (8th in Class B).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles-Patriots, Part 2: RMA spikers, soccer win; FCS tennis victorious
The volleyball, girls tennis and boys soccer teams from Faith Christian School and Rocky Mount Academy met on the courts and the pitch on Thursday to wrap up their regular-season series. The Eagles recognized seniors in all three sports prior to their events and won in volleyball and soccer while the Patriots were victorious in tennis. VOLLEYBALL ...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton football faces unique offense in Hogan Prep
Tolton football coach Michael Engew sees Hogan Prep Academy as Tolton’s toughest opponent on the regular season schedule. Last year, the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 44-8 in Columbia. It was Tolton’s worse loss of the 2021 season. The Trailblazers struggled in two phases of the game in last year’s defeat that they are going to have to focus on in order to come out with their last road victory of the regular season. The first: defense.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0