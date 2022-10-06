ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 7 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights. In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season. […]
Columbia Missourian

Tolton football faces unique offense in Hogan Prep

Tolton football coach Michael Engew sees Hogan Prep Academy as Tolton’s toughest opponent on the regular season schedule. Last year, the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 44-8 in Columbia. It was Tolton’s worse loss of the 2021 season. The Trailblazers struggled in two phases of the game in last year’s defeat that they are going to have to focus on in order to come out with their last road victory of the regular season. The first: defense.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

