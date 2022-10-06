ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Oct 7, 2022

"I haven't really shown since 2010, but I've always been creating. As an artist, you never stop." - Brigitta Wagner Sultana, Local Artist. [Arts & Entertainment] Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery. Dylan Campbell, dylan@srqme.com. This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival

St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?

The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone's face who attended the annual "Giving Back" event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn't be more wrong on both!
CORTEZ, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County reopens parks and beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County's beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County's preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
atomic-ranch.com

Our thoughts are with Sarasota

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we're particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Bun in Bradenton & Sarasota

Cinnamon buns, or cinnamon rolls, as others might call them, are a European invention. Most people in Sarasota & Bradenton enjoy them for breakfast, while others love to have them at any time as a snack. While you can make yours at home, sometimes it's okay to save yourself this energy and get ready-made ones from the best bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Standing Strong, Serving Region's Needs After Hurricane Ian

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system's flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system's hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH "sheltered in place," meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
SARASOTA, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there's now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services "until further notice" because of continued power outages at the city's recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Cars & Coffee Is Bridging the Generation Gap

Whether you drive a Ford Focus or a Ferrari, fill your trunk with donations and head to the the West District at UTC on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Sarasota Cars & Coffee. The October event will collect essential items and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Cars &...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona's Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Longboat Observer

Myakka area sees county's largest struggles from Hurricane Ian

Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

