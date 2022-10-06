Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 7, 2022
"I haven't really shown since 2010, but I've always been creating. As an artist, you never stop." - Brigitta Wagner Sultana, Local Artist. [Arts & Entertainment] Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery. Dylan Campbell, dylan@srqme.com. This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival
St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?
The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
atomic-ranch.com
Our thoughts are with Sarasota
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
941area.com
Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Bun in Bradenton & Sarasota
Cinnamon buns, or cinnamon rolls, as others might call them, are a European invention. Most people in Sarasota & Bradenton enjoy them for breakfast, while others love to have them at any time as a snack. While you can make yours at home, sometimes it's okay to save yourself this energy and get ready-made ones from the best bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Standing Strong, Serving Region's Needs After Hurricane Ian
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system’s flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system’s hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before. But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
sarasotafl.gov
Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota
Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Cars & Coffee Is Bridging the Generation Gap
Whether you drive a Ford Focus or a Ferrari, fill your trunk with donations and head to the the West District at UTC on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Sarasota Cars & Coffee. The October event will collect essential items and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Cars &...
sarasotamagazine.com
How Will Hurricane Ian Affect the Local Real Estate Market?
As we slowly get back to normal after Hurricane Ian, the big question in the real estate industry is whether there will be a sudden drop in prices and a panicked flood of fresh inventory from people who want to get out of the way of future storms. Craig Ceretta,...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
Longboat Observer
Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian
Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
