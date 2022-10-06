Four area school districts, including Campbell Cty., are piloting Feed Our Future’s ‘Local Menu Takeover’

Read full article on original website
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NKY Chamber to present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap October 18
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. In this time of unprecedented...
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment
Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8. Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel...
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
