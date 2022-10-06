Read full article on original website
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
Gaming Tokens With Potential For 100x Gains In 2022: MetaCryp and STEPN
Many new projects are being launched in the GameFi subsector of the cryptocurrency industry, which is expanding rapidly. Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Sandbox (SAND) are just a few of the top projects in the gaming and metaverse sectors that have seen massive market success and provided early adopters with healthy returns on their initial investments.
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains
In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market
Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
Will Mt. Gox Release The 140K BTC On January 2023? Repayment Methods Revealed
The Mt. Gox hack was a watershed moment for bitcoin. And the future repayment to the affected people will surely be another one. Since we’re in a bear market, most people worry about what effect will those 140K BTC will have on the price. Will the Mt. Gox class prove to be holders or will they sell it all as soon as they get it? That’s a question for another day, since the Mt. Gox class has until January 10th, 2023, to complete registration and select their preferred payment method.
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
Shiba Inu: How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price This Week
Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase. Shiba Inu’s trading price is now its resistance marker. SHIB token now priced at $0.00001118.
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
Reef Finance (REEF) Continues With Green Days; How Long With This Last?
REEF price continues to show the market how it is done as price trends in the green zone for two straight days. REEF trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of REEF eyes a recapture of $0.01 as key...
Polkadot Seeing Lots Of Development Activity – But Why Is DOT Stuck In The Cellar?
As a result of the new cooperation by Polkadot with the KILT Protocol, the company’s development efforts have been on the rise. The latter announced via its official Twitter account that the protocol is currently functioning as a Polkadot interface. The fact that KILT originally operated as a chain...
Here’s Your Chance To Get Stable APY With Oryen (ORY) Unlike Staking Other Cryptos Such As Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
With the recent launch of the Oryen Network, users now have the opportunity to earn a stable APY with their cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike staking other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Fantom, which can be subject to volatility and fluctuating returns, Oryen offers a stable and predictable return on investment. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to earn a passive income from their crypto holdings.
Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why
OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume. OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key...
How to Buy IMPT Token | Invest in the Greenest Crypto of 2022
IMPT – In Brief. IMPT is a large Web3 ecosystem that connects environmental projects with businesses and individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint. It allows you to earn IMPT tokens when you purchase products from environmentally-conscious brands using the IMPT shopping platform. You can exchange IMPT tokens...
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways
As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023. The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the...
BNB Holders Should Brace For This Trend Reversal – Happy Days Over?
BNB, a native token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, made it through the bearish month of September with minimal losses. BNB currently trades at $285.40 and is up by 3.4% for the past two weeks. The altcoin’s MVRV declines, indicating possible price drop. Social volume of BNB dips as...
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
