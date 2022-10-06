Read full article on original website
National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
Ky. commission finalizing grant process for opioid settlement funds
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Commission will soon open the process to distribute part of the state’s roughly $480 million opioid settlement.
National teaching board launches new program to boost Kentucky teacher pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aimed at boosting teacher pay and improving the quality of education is now available for Kentucky teachers. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will partner with the Kentucky Department of Education for the new pilot program. Effective Sept. 19 this year, a...
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Planned Parenthood, Ky. Right to Life announce candidate endorsements
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which had granted legal access to abortion services across the country, and a constitutional amendment related to abortion on Kentucky ballots this November, the issue of abortion rights is front and center this campaign season. Two...
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?
Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
Gov. Beshear announces new license plate option for Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky drivers will have a new license plate option starting this month. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new "Team Kentucky" license plate option on Thursday. The phrase is added to the left side on the new license plate. See photos above for a better look. The...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
