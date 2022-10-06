ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

National teaching board launches new program to boost Kentucky teacher pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aimed at boosting teacher pay and improving the quality of education is now available for Kentucky teachers. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will partner with the Kentucky Department of Education for the new pilot program. Effective Sept. 19 this year, a...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Planned Parenthood, Ky. Right to Life announce candidate endorsements

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which had granted legal access to abortion services across the country, and a constitutional amendment related to abortion on Kentucky ballots this November, the issue of abortion rights is front and center this campaign season. Two...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Gov. Beshear announces new license plate option for Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky drivers will have a new license plate option starting this month. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new "Team Kentucky" license plate option on Thursday. The phrase is added to the left side on the new license plate. See photos above for a better look. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear

Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#Health And Human Services#Innovation#Kentuckians
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy