Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
T-Birds Bounce Back to Defeat Bobcats at Home
TUM — Ethan Kastner 5-yard pass Jacob Dillon, PAT good. After suffering its first loss of the season to W.F. West last week, the No. 7 Tumwater football team bounced back to defeat league foe Aberdeen at Sid Otton Field, 35-3, Friday night. The Thunderbirds returned to their dominant...
Chronicle
Beavers Steamroll Grizzlies
The Tenino football team had little trouble returning to its winning ways, running through Hoquiam in a 50-14 win in 1A Evergreen play Friday. “The boys understood the assignment,” head coach Cary Nagel said. “We have a league that's very competitive and they worked hard at practice. They put their best foot forward.”
Chronicle
Fenner Medals to Lead Wolves to Win Over Tigers
For the first time this year, Centralia’s Von Wasson did not card the best score in a golf match. Though he shot a 38, good enough to take home medalist honors in almost any other competition, Luke Fenner finished one stroke ahead of him to lead Black Hills to a 242-268 victory over Centralia Friday afternoon at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Highclimbers Shut Out Tigers
Rushing: SLT — N/A; CEN — Kellen Rooklidge 14/56, Tommy Billings 10/60. Receiving: SLT — N/A; CEN — Cobain Kennedy 5/34. The offensive woes continued for the Centralia football team, and with them came another loss, as the Tigers fell to Shelton 30-0. The Highclimbers found...
Chronicle
Beavers Put Four Past Grizzlies in Clean Sheet
TENINO — The Tenino girls soccer team went into its Thursday league matchup with Hoquiam focusing on the possession game, and the successful result was a 4-0 blanking of the Grizzlies on the Black Top. “We used some good passing, and huge credit to a bunch of my midfielders...
Chronicle
Another Sheets Hat Trick, Another Win for W.F. West
The hat tricks are starting to become commonplace for Cameron Sheets. W.F. West’s senior star logged her third three-goal game in a row Thursday, as the Bearcats dominated Shelton from the get-go in a 5-0 win at home in 2A EvCo play. “She’s been on a roll the past...
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Highclimbers
Paced by a quick start, the W.F. West volleyball team swept Shelton in straight sets Thursday night, 25-9, 25-20, 25-18. The Bearcats dominated in the first set, and after a little bit of a letdown in the second, Mari Ceesay got them squared away with some tough serves, and Courtney Jones helped finish it off to reclaim momentum.
Chronicle
Pirates Sweep Out T-Wolves
The Adna volleyball team won convincingly at home over Morton-White Pass on Thursday, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10, and used the match as a chance to break out a few new looks. “We were able to run a few new offensive systems tonight,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “It was nice to see the girls try to do a few different things than the standard outside sets or back sets, and run some actual plays. And when our passing was on, we definitely were effective in that area.”
Chronicle
Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast
Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
Chronicle
Centralia College Suspends Women’s Hoops Program Due to Late Coaching Change
Effective for just the 2022-23 winter season, the Centralia College women’s basketball program has been suspended due to coaching turnover and roster flux, the Centralia College Athletic Department announced in a press release this fall. After previous coach Caleb Sells stepped down following last season, the Trailblazers made a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Shop Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House
Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal shop on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday. The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater passes ordinance reversing Hopkins’ annexation
Residents of both The Preserve in Tumwater and Hopkins Drainage District gave opposing views on the direction stormwater flows between the two areas during a Tumwater city council meeting yesterday, October 4. Residents of The Preserve claimed that stormwater does not flow from their neighborhood into Hopkins. “Our storm drain...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12
The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Industrial Workers of the World to Ask Centralia City Council for Centralia Tragedy of 1919 Memorial Plaque
The Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) is preparing to request that a bronze memorial plaque to commemorate “the union victims of the Centralia Tragedy of 1919” be placed next to the American Legion statue in Washington Park. The request will be made at the Oct. 11 Centralia...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting for Washington Trucking School’s New Chehalis Campus Scheduled for Oct. 12
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Washington Trucking School, located at 181 Ribelin Road in Chehalis, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the chamber announced this week. Washington Trucking School provides quality commercial driver’s license (CDL) training for class A, class B,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Blanchard
Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
Chronicle
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Comments / 0