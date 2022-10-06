The Adna volleyball team won convincingly at home over Morton-White Pass on Thursday, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10, and used the match as a chance to break out a few new looks. “We were able to run a few new offensive systems tonight,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “It was nice to see the girls try to do a few different things than the standard outside sets or back sets, and run some actual plays. And when our passing was on, we definitely were effective in that area.”

