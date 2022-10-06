Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan stops by Seminole Heights Microgroove, leaves with a 'nice stack' of vinyl
'Totally normal small talk,' Ulrey said before laughing and saying, 'I didn't even ask for tickets!'
Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?
The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
srqmagazine.com
Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery
This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out Emerge - Translation from Sight to Surface, the latest exhibition from local artist Brigitta Wagner Sultana. Emerge marks the first gallery opening for Sultana in over a decade. Since her last showing, she’s been balancing her artwork with being a full-time mother of two. “I took painting through my whole college career, and print-making. I never stopped painting after I graduated college. I always did it as an outlet, a creative outlet, other than what I was doing in graphic design,” says Sultana. “I haven't really shown since 2010, because I had another baby, and then I took a pause, but I've always just been creating. As an artist, you never stop.”
Tampa's first DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go will open in Armature Works
The only other Tampa Bay location resides in downtown St. Pete.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
fox4now.com
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
cltampa.com
On its 25th anniversary, 'Tampa Triangle' author shares the area's best conspiracy theories and urban legends
The year is 1997. Tony Dungy is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Clinton is president, and millions of Americans tune into popular paranormal shows like "The X-Files" and "Beyond Belief." This is also the year that local author Captain Bill Miller published his hit book on conspiracy theories and urban legends, “The Tampa Triangle: Dead Zone”.
941area.com
Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Bun in Bradenton & Sarasota
Cinnamon buns, or cinnamon rolls, as others might call them, are a European invention. Most people in Sarasota & Bradenton enjoy them for breakfast, while others love to have them at any time as a snack. While you can make yours at home, sometimes it's okay to save yourself this energy and get ready-made ones from the best bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival
St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 7, 2022
"I haven't really shown since 2010, but I've always been creating. As an artist, you never stop." - Brigitta Wagner Sultana, Local Artist. [Arts & Entertainment] Emerge at Mara Art Studio + Gallery. Dylan Campbell, dylan@srqme.com. This Friday, head over to the Mara Art Studio and Gallery to check out...
Garden & Gun
A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian
As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Cars & Coffee Is Bridging the Generation Gap
Whether you drive a Ford Focus or a Ferrari, fill your trunk with donations and head to the the West District at UTC on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Sarasota Cars & Coffee. The October event will collect essential items and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Cars &...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
Humane Society inundated with dogs after Hurricane Ian
Drastic times are calling for drastic measures at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. For the first time in its history, the shelter is turning away animals.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Comments / 0