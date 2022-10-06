ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Judge puts Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely

A judge in Cincinnati announced Friday he will issue a preliminary injunction against a new Ohio law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, according to the ACLU of Ohio. “As a result of the ruling, abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy will remain legal...
OHIO STATE
KEYT

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins announced the permanent...
OHIO STATE
KEYT

Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida documents show officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Georgia Government
KEYT

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Roe V Wade#The Us Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute
KEYT

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KEYT

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy