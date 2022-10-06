Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota school districts place a total of $616 million in funding measures on November ballot
Voters in Hawley, Minn., will decide whether to grant their school district's request for a new middle school. In Canby, in the southwest corner of the state, district officials say they need $8 million to update the high school gym. And in Eden Prairie, district officials want to make sure they can keep up with ongoing expenses.
kduz.com
Willmar PD: Missing Woman Located
Authorities say a woman that was reported missing in Kandiyohi County has been located. The Willmar Police Department says 49-year-old Jennie Lahr was believed to be the driver in a crash that happened Tuesday near Lake Koronis. At that time, her car was found but she was not. Further details...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Hutchinson woman driving a motorcycle was injured when she went off the road and crashed northwest of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Jex was driving southbound on Vista Road when...
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
