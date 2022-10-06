Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Fifth TV Ad Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their fifth anti-Scott Jensen TV ad. The spot features Scott Jensen, in his own words, clearly stating that he would ban abortion if he becomes governor of Minnesota. “Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen has clearly and repeatedly said...
redlakenationnews.com
COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season
COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
redlakenationnews.com
Feds: Suspected militia adherent had machine gun, grenade launcher in his Anoka home
A Twin Cities man described by prosecutors as an anti-government militia sympathizer with a desire to kill Black activists and liberals was arrested and charged with possessing a machine gun, a grenade launcher and illicit drugs in his home. Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, of Anoka, was charged this week in...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota school districts place a total of $616 million in funding measures on November ballot
Voters in Hawley, Minn., will decide whether to grant their school district's request for a new middle school. In Canby, in the southwest corner of the state, district officials say they need $8 million to update the high school gym. And in Eden Prairie, district officials want to make sure they can keep up with ongoing expenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Art Hounds: St. Paul gallery presents art from three Native artists
Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Nation, recommends “Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads” at the Gordon Parks Gallery on the Metro State University campus in St. Paul. Curated by professor and gallery director Erica Rasmussen, the exhibit features three artists, from Minnesota and Wisconsin; Walter...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Nation 2022 Treat Street - October 31st, 2022
Red Lake Nation 2022 Treat Street - October 31st, 2022.
redlakenationnews.com
Childcare Providers Free Training - October 17, 2022
Childcare Providers Free Training - October 17, 2022. No need to call or register, just show up and sign in. Doors will lock at 6 PM.
Comments / 0