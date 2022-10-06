ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Fifth TV Ad Against Scott Jensen

MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their fifth anti-Scott Jensen TV ad. The spot features Scott Jensen, in his own words, clearly stating that he would ban abortion if he becomes governor of Minnesota. “Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen has clearly and repeatedly said...
COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season

COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
Art Hounds: St. Paul gallery presents art from three Native artists

Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Nation, recommends “Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads” at the Gordon Parks Gallery on the Metro State University campus in St. Paul. Curated by professor and gallery director Erica Rasmussen, the exhibit features three artists, from Minnesota and Wisconsin; Walter...
