Read full article on original website
Related
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
wdayradionow.com
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
trfradio.com
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Seth Duane Woodrow Hibl, 43, no address provided, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Joshua Ismael Portillo-Hernandez, 33, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
KNOX News Radio
CIA in GF lands EDA grant
The Grand Forks Public Schools has received a $520,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The money will be used for the procurement of equipment for the Career Impact Academy and its occupational training program. The grant will be matched with $130,000 in local...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS $100,000 OF STOLEN PROPERTY IN RURAL WARREN
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvarado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt
WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Drug bust near Thompson
A drug bust this week near Thompson (ND) netted law enforcement a large quantity of meth. The North Dakota Patrol reports this past Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a state trooper made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
goholycross.com
Men's hockey shut out by No. 3 North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team fell to the No. 3 University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. North Dakota's Blake Johnson started an eventful first period when he fired a shot past junior goaltender Jason Grande on a power-play opportunity with 11:36 remaining in the period.
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota shuts down Holy Cross
No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his first career goal on the power play of the opening frame before Mark Senden cashed in just 17 seconds later to double the lead.
rjbroadcasting.com
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
college-sports-journal.com
Missouri Valley Football Conference 2022 Week 5 Review/Week 6 Preview
Week 5 saw North Dakota use its home field advantage and a homecoming crowd to knock off Missouri State in a key game for UND to stay in the MVFC race. The Fighting Hawks though were down 11 points late in the first half. North Dakota ended the game on a 38-10 scoring run to defeat the Bears 48-31, inside the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon.
Sentencing date set in Reinbold murder case
by April Scheinoha Reporter A sentencing date has been set in the murder case of Eric James Reinbold, 46, Oklee.
redlakenationnews.com
Jesus Thomas Ali
Jesus Thomas Ali, Eagle Clan, age 36, of Minneapolis, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Minneapolis. Jesus was born on September 16, 1986, in Minneapolis, MN, to Jamilah Louise Seki-Ali and Mario Avendano. He made his home in Minneapolis. He will be lovingly remembered...
Comments / 0