Rochester, MN

Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
KIMT

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a stable rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitalizations from coronavirus infections are yet to see an increase this fall. In the last two years we have seen massive surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the fall, but this year has remained level. "Right now, we don't know if we'll see a big wave," said Olmsted...
KIMT

Roller Disco is back for the second year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its second annual Roller Disco downtown!. Friday night, the Roller Disco will be smack dab in the middle of downtown - it's new location. "It'll be this part here on South Broadway, right in front of our buildings - its a...
KIMT

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
KIMT

Overdose deaths continue to rise in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Overdose deaths in Olmsted County continue to rise at an alarming rate. Commander of the Southeast Minnesota Enforcement Team Capt. Mike Bromberg said over the last five years, the overdose deaths seem to be on an upward climb in the county. The current data suggests the number...
KIMT

Austin man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug sales

AUSTIN, Minn. An Austin man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sales of drugs. Jerry Hoy, of Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and was given credit for 127 days served. Authorities said Hoy sold methamphetamine to a confidential...
