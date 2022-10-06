Read full article on original website
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season
COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
MnDOT asks motorists, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during fall harvest season
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this fall should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crash data shows there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota from 2019 through...
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Archaeologists Dig Up 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal in Alabama
In the beachside resort town of Gulf Shores, Alabama, locals had often referred to an odd feature in the landscape as "Indian ditch." As far back as the 1820s, a handful of antiquarians and United States Army engineers recognized it as a feature that predated white settlers, but it hadn't received enough scholarly attention to explain its history and function. One resident, Harry King, who had been exploring the back bays of the region, became fascinated with the remnants of this large trench, about 30 feet wide and 3 feet deep. On visits to the archaeology museum at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, King would encourage researchers to examine it. Gregory Waselkov, a now-retired anthropologist at the university, figured the ditch was probably an antebellum construction built by enslaved laborers.
Minnesota Schools Drop “Law Enforcement” For “Peace Officer”
Will the change in language jump the border to North Dakota?
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
State Commissioners Visit Eight Minnesota Communities During 'Build What Matters' Tour
A group of state commissioners from Governor Tim Walz's Cabinet headed north this week as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Build What Matters tour, eager to connect with communities and community leaders in northeastern Minnesota about issues they may be facing. The Build What Matters tour's focus is to showcase what makes Minnesota one of the most welcoming and competitive states in the country for attracting and growing businesses – and learn what can be done to make it even better.
Conservation groups petition Minnesota DNR to protect native “rough fish”
Formal request seeks science-based management of fish that have long been largely ignored. The Izaak Walton League of Minnesota has submitted a petition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requesting the agency come up with plans to protect and regulate harvest of various native fish species currently classified as “rough fish.” The appeal asks the DNR to protect the species from overharvest, because current regulations mean many species have no limits on killing the fish.
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Feds: Suspected militia adherent had machine gun, grenade launcher in his Anoka home
A Twin Cities man described by prosecutors as an anti-government militia sympathizer with a desire to kill Black activists and liberals was arrested and charged with possessing a machine gun, a grenade launcher and illicit drugs in his home. Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, of Anoka, was charged this week in...
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
