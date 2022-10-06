There's a chance we could get Bully 2 after Grand Theft Auto VI, according to an insider. Bully is one of Rockstar's most unique and beloved games outside of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises. It took some of the basic ideas of those two games with a big open world where you could cause a more grounded, significantly less illegal amount of mayhem. You played as an angsty kid who was sent off to a boarding school and had to figure out how to survive in a school filled with various cliques and power dynamics. It was extremely fresh and a sequel was something that was seemingly going to happen at one point, but everything changed once Grand Theft Auto V entered development and certainly once it was released as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO