Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso residents frustrated with city's delay on noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
cbs4local.com
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
cbs4local.com
TxDOT says drivers affected by rebar on Doniphan Drive can file claims
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT officials said drivers whose...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro ISD superintendents hold State of Education Address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The superintendents for El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts will hold the El Paso Chamber's State of Education Address on Thursday. El Paso ISD superintendent Diana Sayavedra, Socorro ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre...
cbs4local.com
Boxing coach says there is a lack of activities made available to Las Cruces youth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. CBS4 on your side spoke with Michael...
cbs4local.com
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
cbs4local.com
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
cbs4local.com
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
cbs4local.com
Attorney explains hate crime after migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The family of Jesús Sepúlveda is demanding justice after he was shot and killed on Sept. 27 in Hudspeth county. Investigators said the suspects, Mark and Mike Sheppard, fired at him and another woman identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo while at a watering hole.
cbs4local.com
Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA denies allegations in petition for her removal; looks to recoup legal fees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales submitted a court filing Thursday that includes her response to a petition that calls for her removal. In the filing, Rosales denied the claims made by Omar Carmona who filed the petition. "Petitioner [Carmona] has wholly failed to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
cbs4local.com
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
cbs4local.com
Woman remembers migrant brother shot, killed in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
cbs4local.com
University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
cbs4local.com
Rep. Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth migrant shooting as hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) sent the Department of Justice a letter on Thursday asking the department to investigate the deadly migrant shooting in Hudspeth County as a hate crime. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the...
cbs4local.com
Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
cbs4local.com
2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
Comments / 0