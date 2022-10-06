Latest Marvel News: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star bemoans monotonous production while the most ridiculous MCU criticism is found

In a handy-dandy guide on how to make sure you get in Marvel‘s bad books, two stars of the MCU multiverse have made some comments that will likely lead them into varying degrees of trouble with the studio. For one, Vin Diesel might get a slap on the wrist for letting slip some Guardians of the Galaxy secrets while a Deadpool actor has ensured they’re blacklisted from the upcoming threequel by openly disparaging Ryan Reynolds — not that their chances of returning were particularly high, anyway.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO