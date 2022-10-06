Latest Anime News: ‘Mob Psycho 100’ fans are loving season 3 as a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ game gets an exciting next-gen update and we finally know when you can get your hands on those ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ shoes

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
Latest Gaming News: ‘Destiny 2’ finally fixes the pesky Duality’s Bell bug while ‘Overwatch 2’ developers address errors that arose during launch
Recently, there have been a lot of important developments in the gaming world. Following the launch of Overwatch 2, which reinvents the original game as an all-encompassing sequel, gamers have been going bananas over Winston’s new and improved task force. Simultaneously, news has broken in the Destiny universe, while an exciting prospect for Elden Ring could be on the horizon. All that and more in We Got This Covered’s daily gaming round-up, your go-to source for all the latest gaming news.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
Netflix’s newest horror series has already broken a Guinness World Record for most jump scares
Netflix isn’t content with just breaking their own records for hours streamed, as their latest horror series The Midnight Club has just smashed a record in its opening episode. Helmed by one of horror’s best new minds in Mike Flanagan, the series has wasted no time establishing itself. The...
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
Did ‘The Rings of Power’ just retcon ‘Lord of the Rings’ or are they being tricksy?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power episode seven. For the last few weeks, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans have been asking where Galadriel’s husband is. In Tolkien’s works, she’s been married to the elf Celeborn for centuries by the time we meet her in episode one, but after numerous episodes we’ve seen neither hide nor hair of him. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ – finally addressed this, and let’s just say Amazon better be pulling our legs on this one.
Marvel fans are convinced a familiar hero’s long-lost sister just appeared in ‘Werewolf by Night’
Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, is now streaming on Disney Plus, but though it introduces us to a host of new horror-flavored characters, Marvel fans can’t help but think of a familiar favorite while watching. You see, the similarity between one of the Special Presentation’s key players and a hero we’re all desperate to see make a return to the franchise has folks convinced the pair might actually be long-lost sisters. Either in real life or in the fictional universe.
A recent horror hit finds new appreciation from the most unexpected of places
Even though it’s comfortably been deemed as one of the year’s best and most successful horror movies, enthusiasm for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone has tapered off quite a bit for a supernatural chiller that was only released in June. Maybe it’s because we’re being inundated with...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon trolls its own trolls as fans balk at the horrifying ‘Rings’ alternatives that could have been
Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines. Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.
Latest Marvel News: Vin Diesel may have spoiled a surprise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ project while a ‘Deadpool’ star burns their bridges
In a handy-dandy guide on how to make sure you get in Marvel‘s bad books, two stars of the MCU multiverse have made some comments that will likely lead them into varying degrees of trouble with the studio. For one, Vin Diesel might get a slap on the wrist for letting slip some Guardians of the Galaxy secrets while a Deadpool actor has ensured they’re blacklisted from the upcoming threequel by openly disparaging Ryan Reynolds — not that their chances of returning were particularly high, anyway.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
Former ‘Daredevil’ showrunner reminds us that the character has more than one side
Daredevil finally flipped his way into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive. Of course, there are always people out there in the MCU fandom that will never be happy, but it would seem that, based on the response on social media, many are loving this version of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Weighing in on the character’s MCU appearance was someone intimately familiar with the character, a former Daredevil showrunner and executive producer.
10 characters Millie Bobby Brown could play in the MCU
It has been rumored for years that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is one of the many young Hollywood stars that Marvel wants to add to their ever-expanding roster. The 18-year-old multi-award-winning actress already has an impressive resume under her belt. Her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things earned her an Emmy award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. She has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and as the kid sister of the world’s most famous detective in Enola Holmes. Following the popularity of the first film, she will be reprising her role in the upcoming Netflix original, Enola Holmes 2.
McDonald’s just confirmed that it’s bringing an iconic festive collectible back from the dead
After a swirling cauldron of super-sized rumors, notorious fast food chain McDonald’s has finally confirmed the resurrection of an iconic festive collectible just in time for this year’s spooky season — Halloween Happy Meal Pails! The rumors initially started just a few weeks ago, but the recent confirmation from the food giant has horror junkies and Chicken McNuggets aficionados screaming with pleasure.
Fans petition to replace Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario
Now that the premiere of the brand new Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has come and gone, reactions range from mixed to hopeful to angry about Chris Pratt using his (mostly) regular voice to give life to the famous Italian plumber. While the reactions aren’t as bad as say, the...
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
