ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLqZV_0iNwQDOr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday.

American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

Each flight between Bakersfield and Dallas-Fort Worth will provide an additional 50 seats for passengers, increasing Meadows Field’s departing seating by 3,000 per month.

Officials say this upgraded service will bolster local job opportunities at one of the largest companies in the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
rtands.com

CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures

Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Job Corner: October 10, 2022

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county. Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with Winn Companies to UniSea. To learn more, visit the AJCC website.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

See what crops brought Kern the most money in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grapes remained Kern County’s Number 1 crop in 2021, bringing $1.87 billion into the local economy, according to the annual crop report released Tuesday by the Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards. In all, Kern growers produced $8.34 billion in agricultural products;...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Out-of-town ambulances helping Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies. These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crj#Meadows Field#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Now

Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield

Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KGET 17

Power pole down on Highway 223, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction truck hit a power pole on Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning causing traffic delays. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. all lanes of Highway 223 are blocked in both directions for an unknown amount of time.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Above-average temperatures expected through the week

Temperatures will remain well above average through the end of this week in Kern County. Expect some showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday through midweek in much of our mountain areas, as well as the Kern County desert, as a weak disturbance passes southward across Central California. A slight cool-down arrives this weekend with […]
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Now

Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy