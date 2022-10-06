Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday.

American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

Each flight between Bakersfield and Dallas-Fort Worth will provide an additional 50 seats for passengers, increasing Meadows Field’s departing seating by 3,000 per month.

Officials say this upgraded service will bolster local job opportunities at one of the largest companies in the world.

