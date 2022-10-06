This long-running crime drama continues to beat all its competitors and claims Fox’s number one streaming show

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
Netflix’s newest horror series has already broken a Guinness World Record for most jump scares
Netflix isn’t content with just breaking their own records for hours streamed, as their latest horror series The Midnight Club has just smashed a record in its opening episode. Helmed by one of horror’s best new minds in Mike Flanagan, the series has wasted no time establishing itself. The...
Review: ‘A Friend of the Family’ takes true crime drama to new levels with Jake Lacy’s chilling performance
In the 70s, American middle-class attitudes to friends and neighbors were a little more relaxed. Communities gathered around their religion and close-knit groups of like-minded people sprung up in every cul-de-sac, creating a safe haven for all. It was an era when phrases like A Friend of the Family meant exactly that – which is why when Peacock’s new true crime drama airs on Oct. 7 this dramatization of the Broberg case may cause some ripples.
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10
Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
We now know when to expect ‘Good Omens’ season 2 to release on Amazon Prime Video
While we’re still waiting on Netflix to renew The Sandman for a sophomore run already, Neil Gaiman’s other hit TV adaptation of one of his most beloved works is getting a second season over at streaming rival Amazon Prime Video. Apocalyptic comedy-drama Good Omens wowed audiences and critics back in 2019, with fans eager to see more of David Tennant’s Crowley the Demon and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale the angel ever since. Now, at long last, we know when to expect their return.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses MCU timeline confusion
One of the first questions people ask when there’s a new Marvel TV show with a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character is inevitably, “where does this fit in the Marvel timeline?” Werewolf by Night is no different. Director Michael Giacchino is acutely aware of this phenomenon...
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards
It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
Former ‘Daredevil’ showrunner reminds us that the character has more than one side
Daredevil finally flipped his way into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive. Of course, there are always people out there in the MCU fandom that will never be happy, but it would seem that, based on the response on social media, many are loving this version of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Weighing in on the character’s MCU appearance was someone intimately familiar with the character, a former Daredevil showrunner and executive producer.
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
Did ‘The Rings of Power’ just retcon ‘Lord of the Rings’ or are they being tricksy?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power episode seven. For the last few weeks, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans have been asking where Galadriel’s husband is. In Tolkien’s works, she’s been married to the elf Celeborn for centuries by the time we meet her in episode one, but after numerous episodes we’ve seen neither hide nor hair of him. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ – finally addressed this, and let’s just say Amazon better be pulling our legs on this one.
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
An unflinchingly gory horror mutates from a nuptial nightmare into a streaming smash hit
Netflix has been making some strong inroads into the horror genre recently, but if all you knew about the movie was its title, you’d be well within your rights to scroll straight past writer and director Andy Fetscher’s latest feature Old People. However, those who found themselves drawn...
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
