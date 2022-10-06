This long-running crime drama continues to beat all its competitors and claims Fox’s number one streaming show

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power episode seven. For the last few weeks, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans have been asking where Galadriel’s husband is. In Tolkien’s works, she’s been married to the elf Celeborn for centuries by the time we meet her in episode one, but after numerous episodes we’ve seen neither hide nor hair of him. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ – finally addressed this, and let’s just say Amazon better be pulling our legs on this one.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO