Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
PepsiCo Hikes Forecast After Higher Pricing Helps Boost Revenue
PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. PepsiCo hiked its forecast for the year Wednesday...
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
Cash Is King Again as Money Managers Are in No Rush to Embrace Risk With Fed Raising Rates
Cash, one of the most hated corners of the market for years, is getting some newfound love from money managers as the Federal Reserve's firm commitment to rate hikes roiled nearly every other asset class. Global money market funds saw $89 billion of inflows for the week ending Oct. 7,...
America's ‘Once Unthinkable' Chip Export Restrictions Will Hobble China's Semiconductor Ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
U.S. Economy Is ‘Doing Well' Amid Global Economic Uncertainty, Says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is doing well amid global economic uncertainty. Yellen said the U.S. economy has slowed down after a strong recovery, but jobs reports indicate a resilient economy. The Treasury Secretary reiterated that lowering inflation is a priority of the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet...
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.4% in September, More Than Expected as Inflation Persists
The producer price index increased 0.4% for September, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago. Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to...
Consumer Inflation Expected to Have Run Hot in September, Boosted by Rent
Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
Shuttered Businesses, Canceled Warehouses and Hiring Freezes: Amazon Is Having a Wave of Frugality Under CEO Andy Jassy
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced their largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
Europe's Busiest Airport, London Heathrow, Says the Demand for Air Travel Remains Uncertain
LONDON — Europe's busiest airport, London Heathrow, gave a downbeat assessment of the industry on Tuesday, saying the "demand outlook remains uncertain" as economic turbulence, a new wave of Covid-19 and the escalating crisis in Ukraine could cause disruption to the barely-recovered aviation sector. The sector experienced unprecedented chaos...
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500
Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
