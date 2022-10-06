ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

PepsiCo Hikes Forecast After Higher Pricing Helps Boost Revenue

PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. PepsiCo hiked its forecast for the year Wednesday...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock#Equity Markets#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Pan European#Pmi#Castellum#Swedish#M2 Asset Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Germany
Country
China
NBC Los Angeles

Consumer Inflation Expected to Have Run Hot in September, Boosted by Rent

Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. The consumer price index will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it will be closely watched by investors as a key input before the next Federal Reserve meeting on Nov. 1 and 2.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season

American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
TRAVEL
NBC Los Angeles

Europe's Busiest Airport, London Heathrow, Says the Demand for Air Travel Remains Uncertain

LONDON — Europe's busiest airport, London Heathrow, gave a downbeat assessment of the industry on Tuesday, saying the "demand outlook remains uncertain" as economic turbulence, a new wave of Covid-19 and the escalating crisis in Ukraine could cause disruption to the barely-recovered aviation sector. The sector experienced unprecedented chaos...
TRAVEL
NBC Los Angeles

China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat

President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy