Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public

Tuscaloosa Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 3000 Block of 20th Street. Police were dispatched at 6:18 p.m. Saturday on the call of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene they found two adult males who had been shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital where one of them died. The other man is in critical condition.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO