Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public

Earlisa Cookie Norman
3d ago
To read how her body was found & the description of what was done to her is horrible enough, why would anyone want to see the pictures? Continued rest beautiful 🧁🧁🧁
Autumn Wolfbringer
2d ago
The family does not need to see these photos in public view I totally agree. I'm praying justice comes swift and as sharp as a double blade sword to the monster that done this to this sweet baby. Rest in peace little angel cupcake and may you never feel pain or tragedy again.
Siccud
2d ago
For the life of me, I don't understand how grown folks, too, murder this baby and are still breathing. Justice should have been served. Rest On 🧁
WAAY-TV
Stallworth found guilty in kidnapping of Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney
The man charged in the kidnapping of Birmingham toddler, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, was found guilty Friday afternoon. A jury found Patrick Stallworth guilty on all charges related to McKinney's disappearance after just over an hour of deliberation. McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing...
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
