ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public

By Lauren Jackson
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 26

Earlisa Cookie Norman
3d ago

To read how her body was found & the description of what was done to her is horrible enough, why would anyone want to see the pictures? Continued rest beautiful 🧁🧁🧁

Reply(1)
32
Autumn Wolfbringer
2d ago

The family does not need to see these photos in public view I totally agree. I'm praying justice comes swift and as sharp as a double blade sword to the monster that done this to this sweet baby. Rest in peace little angel cupcake and may you never feel pain or tragedy again.

Reply
20
Siccud
2d ago

For the life of me, I don't understand how grown folks, too, murder this baby and are still breathing. Justice should have been served. Rest On 🧁

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left one person injured and another dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to the hospital where one died, the other is in critical condition. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Murder#Violent Crime#Fbi
wbrc.com

Suspect in custody after two men shot in Tuscaloosa Saturday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting in Tuscaloosa, according to police. The Tuscaloosa Police Department was called to the 3000 block of 20th Street after 6 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves one man dead

Tuscaloosa Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 3000 Block of 20th Street. Police were dispatched at 6:18 p.m. Saturday on the call of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene they found two adult males who had been shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital where one of them died. The other man is in critical condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy