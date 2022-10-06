ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
 3 days ago

Only a sophomore, Mater Dei High School (California) running back Jordon Davison has offers from every major college football program in the country, including the USC Trojans.

Last weekend, Davison was part of the big recruiting visit for the USC home game vs. Arizona State. Davison, who visited USC as a freshman, said it felt completely different than the vibe last season.

"I went last year, but everything has chanced since that," Davison told SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Seeing the stadium... last year it was empty. But the environment has totally changed over there. Everybody is engaged in the game."

