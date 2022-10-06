Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived...
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Man cited after allegedly firing shots inside NE Portland home
Officials say a 39-year-old man having a mental health crisis was cited after several birdshots were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Portland: police
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person died, police said. The minivan’s driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
kptv.com
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Investigation underway after deadly...
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Portland transportation commissioner calls for transfer of Powell Blvd. to city control, after cyclist killed in crash
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for the state transportation department to transfer the entirety of Powell Boulevard to city control, after a woman was struck and killed by a semi truck while cycling on the road this week. Sarah Pliner, 50, was riding her bike at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGW
Police investigating homicide after shooting in downtown Portland
Officers responding to the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street found a man who had been killed. No arrests have been made.
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
kptv.com
Suspect in Lloyd District officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following their release from the hospital. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen William Borges, 31, of Portland, has been...
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Hwy in Hillsboro
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Tualatin-Valley Highway near Cornelius Pass Road has shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday morning.
Comments / 0