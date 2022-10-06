ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said 258,320 paid and unpaid claims were under...
VIRGINIA STATE
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
ROANOKE, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
VIRGINIA STATE
California university helping build biggest migrant shelter ever in Baja

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The University of California San Diego is helping build what will become the largest migrant shelter ever constructed in Northern Baja California. “No contractors, no machinery, all being done by hand,” said Teddy Cruz with UCSD’s Center for Global Justice. Cruz says...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rising utility costs prompt concern heading into the winter months

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Experts say the average cost of heating a home is projected to increase by 17% this winter. Groups in our area that help people who are facing utility termination are preparing for a tough year. “You know people are still recuperating from COVID or high bills that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
