Quit voting political party and vote for the few who uphold the law. These liberal judges created a revolving door and don't care unless its THEIR family.
LMAO come on people wake up! It's not about which party in office, it's not about black or white, it's not about the victim. People open your eyes with every bond and or probation comes one thing, MONEY!!!! It's solely about money period. You all keep playing the public and Democrat game, both of those parties are the exact same and their both are chasing that DOLLAR. Wake up it ain't about the people, it's the Haves and Have nots period....
POS's like this cannot and will not reform his behavior! slapping him on the wrist only gives him the feeling of being able to kill again and have no consequences... who is his next victim???
