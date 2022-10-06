CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.

