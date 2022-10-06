ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 2

Related
9NEWS

Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Buckley Road near E-470, just southwest of Barr Lake State Park. Two pickup trucks, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash. Troopers said four people in the SUV -- the driver and three juveniles -- were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 10-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley

One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time. 
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
California State
City
Platteville, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
Weld County, CO
Accidents
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Traffic Accident#Platteville Police
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
THORNTON, CO
hometownnewsnow.com

Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large

(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy