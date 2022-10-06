Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run in Speer neighborhood
Denver police have arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run near 6th Avenue and Grant Street early Saturday morning.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Buckley Road near E-470, just southwest of Barr Lake State Park. Two pickup trucks, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash. Troopers said four people in the SUV -- the driver and three juveniles -- were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 10-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries.
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley
One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time.
Man who claimed to have killed woman and 3-year-old, now in Larimer County Jail
On Saturday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane after 911 dispatch received a call from someone who was claiming to have just killed two people.
Crash in Capitol Hill neighborhood leaves pedestrian seriously injured
A crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian has left part of Corona Street closed Saturday evening.
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
[VIDEO] Frustrated commuters drive in the wrong direction to avoid traffic on Colorado highway
A video, shared to Twitter by CBS Denver reporter Michael Abeyta, shows drivers turning around into the shoulder and driving in the wrong direction of I-25 in Castle Rock, after getting stuck in traffic. Barring an emergency situation, driving or stopping in the shoulder of the highway is illegal. Driving...
Street racing causes 2 Lamborghinis crash, catch fire in front of fire station
Two men were arrested for charges of driving under the influence after an alleged street race caused a fiery crash between two Italian sports cars.
Man arrested after barricading himself in Broomfield bank he broke into
BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank, then barricaded himself inside has been arrested, according to the Broomfield Police Department. The man was inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. Around 6 a.m., Broomfield Police said a...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Crashes caused by lane violations investigated by state patrol jumped in 2021 from 2020
Vehicle crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol that caused injuries or death because of drivers swerving from their lanes spiked in 2021 over 2020, according to a news release. Of incidents investigated by the CSP, injury crashes because of swerving lane violations increased 30.6% from 414 to 541 and...
Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
14-year-old missing for more than a week could be in danger, Boulder Police say
BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting
BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
