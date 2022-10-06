Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Police: 3 shooters who killed Phoenix woman inside car thought they heard gunshots first
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man and two teenagers who allegedly shot and killed a woman riding in a car in west Phoenix on Monday said they thought they heard gunfire coming from the car as it passed their home, according to court documents. According to court documents, Martin Ramirez,...
AZFamily
Phoenix family heartbroken after mother randomly shot, killed inside car
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
AZFamily
Women caught after allegedly trying to rob Phoenix antique store a second time
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners of a local antique store say they’re out thousands of dollars after two women stole from them, and it was all caught on camera. The robbery happened at Antique Gatherings on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Owner, Amanda Wilson, says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. This ultimately led to a foot pursuit between Wilson, good Samaritans, and Phoenix Police. “These people knew what they were doing,” Wilson said.
AZFamily
Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
AZFamily
Detective details plan to get DNA from Phoenix Canal Murders suspect during trial
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a plan hatched in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in the West Valley. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf had been surveilling a person of interest in a decades-old murder case for three days, watching for him to discard a soda can or something that would contain DNA.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
AZFamily
Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
City of Phoenix issues abortion resolution
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
AZFamily
Man shoots and kills brother during fight in Avondale, police say
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his brother in their family home in Avondale early Saturday morning. Avondale Police officers responded to a call around 3:17 a.m. from a man saying he’d shot his brother. Officers arrived at the home near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road to find 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez and a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and later died. Marquez was arrested and told officers he’d put his 9mm gun on the rear bumper of his truck in front of the house for them.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother killed after 3 suspects allegedly open fire at car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother was killed after police say three teens shot at a car with five children and other family members inside in west Phoenix early Monday morning. According to Phoenix police Sgt. Phillip Krynsky, officers were called out to an AM/PM gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. Police said 35-year-old Yenni Dominguez-Leyva was inside the car with a baby, four children and two other family members when 19-year-old Martin Ramirez-Contreras and two teen boys suddenly opened fire on their vehicle. Officers found Dominguez-Leyva shot inside the car with her family. She was pronounced dead at the scene. “I could hear several shots,” said neighbor Angel Losada. “I don’t know, maybe six or seven. It’s very sad, because she leaves behind her little kids.”
AZFamily
Bank robbery suspect arrested after foot chase in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, arrested moments after a bank was robbed Tuesday in Casa Grande. Police were called to the report of a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1276 E. Florence Blvd., west of Colorado Street, just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a man wearing a mask and gloves, with a handgun in his waistband, walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. Once cash was handed over, he ran toward a nearby neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
AZFamily
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
AZFamily
Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment
Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
AZFamily
Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community. With each day that passes, Outreach...
AZFamily
Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.
AZFamily
Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
Comments / 0