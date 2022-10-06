Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in Fluo Pink
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R Protection Pack 2002R Arrives at HBX in Two Colorways
First unveiled in March, two colorways of the New Balance 2002R Protection Pack have just landed on HBX in two-tone palettes with gray and pink shades. Continuing the deconstructive aesthetic of the Protection Pack, the latest styles don “unfinished” overlays with rugged edges dressed in lighter shades that expose darker-colored mesh bases. The M2002RDI features dark and light gray shades with indigo undertones, whereas the M2002RDH sees alternating blockings of a lavender hue with primarily pink and magenta tones. Adding contrast to the uppers are cream-white laces and midsoles, meanwhile black treadings round out the designs.
hypebeast.com
Entire Studios' Drop 3 Serves Up New Essential Colorways
Following the release of its limited-edition capsule early this year, Entire Studios has just launched Drop 3, including the label’s signature PFD V2 Puffer that just landed on HBX. Highlighted in the new range are wardrobe essentials from sweat sets to fall-ready outerwear donning earthy tones, such as “Wood”...
hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Wood Wood's Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock Boot Has You Sorted for Wintery Excursions
Wood Wood is best known as a retailer, often collaborating with the likes of Reebok, adidas Originals and Solovair to explore its footwear thread, but for Fall/Winter 2022 the in-house label operation has been working hard on its own offering, and now it’s ready to introduce the Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock.
hypebeast.com
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
Barbour and Brompton Bicycle Collide for a British Cycling Capsule
In an iconic British union, heritage lifestyle label Barbour and the UK’s largest bike manufacturer Brompton Bicycle have joined forces for a second-edition collaboration. This time, the powerhouse duo injects shared British design cues into a range of jackets, T-shirts and bags, as well as an all-new bike. Designed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Presents Space-Themed "Exploration Unit" Collection
Always looking to mix things up, Jordan Brand has a history of branching out with its silhouettes and themes. Now, for this fall, it introduces a galactic “Exploration Unit” collection. Landing on the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low and Jordan Legacy 312, this space...
hypebeast.com
Timberland Took Over HBX New York to Bring Visitors Through an Immersive Journey of Boldness
Timberland offers products to keep doers and adventurers equipped for whatever life throws at them — whether that be Scarr Pimentel of Scarr’s Pizza, Alex Fang of Bevelish Creations, or urban beekeeper, Alaura Flynn. Each of these individuals, although varied in their interests and occupations, emanates an undeniable sense of courage, bolstered by Timberland’s durable apparel and footwear.
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Taps and Wander for FW22 Collaboration
Japanese outerwear label and Wander has been on the rise as of late, collaborating with numerous industry titans to set its eccentric spin on practical mountaineering styles. With functionality at the brand’s core, design duo Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori aim to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike through Mother Nature.
hypebeast.com
NYC Workwear Institution Dave's New York Introduces Their Made-in-USA Foundation Pant
Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave’s New York is a New York City workwear staple that’s served construction workers, municipal employees, and (more recently) fashion aficionados who crave an authentic workwear look since 1963. Besides their selection of goods from brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, Dickies, Ben Davis and Red Wing, Dave’s produces their own goods — logo-adorned tees, beanies and fleece items that are an in-the-know signifier for New Yorkers, and also a hit with international customers who bring them home as a Big Apple-certified rite of passage. Now, Dave’s is expanding their in-line offerings with their new Foundation Pants, the first pair of pants they’ve ever created.
hypebeast.com
Nordisk and is-ness Set to Release a Comfy Outerwear Capsule
Rising Japanese label is-ness has partnered with Danish outdoor specialists Nordisk on a set of outerwear goods equipped with comfy 700-fill crystal down material. The collaboration features a semi-oversized down parka that has a silhouette similar to a military-inspired M-65 jacket. Most noticeable of the piece is its exaggerated neck and hood, which will be ideal for those frigid days full of wind. As for the second piece, is-ness and Nordisk pare it back a dial to present a gilet that comes with a detachable hood.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
hypebeast.com
Make FILES' New East London Showroom Your Next Vintage Designer Hotspot
London is home to some of the best vintage designer stores. From Aro Archive to Dukes Cupboard, there’s a shop for everyone and all tastes in the U.K. capital, and now FILES LONDON is joining the mix with its new appointment-only store. Situated near London Fields in East London,...
hypebeast.com
OAMC Links With WTAPS for Military-Inspired Peacemaker Jacket
Collaboration has long been a penchant of Luke Meier’s OAMC. From Gimme 5 to its most recent exploration with the Musèe du Louvre, the Canadian imprint sees each partnership as a way to construct new dialogues with fellow labels, while using the transformative power of fashion to explore the far throes of culture that orbit the industry.
hypebeast.com
Martine Rose Steals Your Nan's Bedding For Her FW22 Quilted Double-Frill Scarf
Martine Rose‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Somewhere Between Work and Sleep,” delivers just what it says on the tin. With a range that bridged the gap between not wanting to get up for your shift and then in fact turning it out in style, everything from faux fur pimp coats and car coats clashed with daring pink suits, relaxed tailored pants, and shirts that subverted the norm. But leaning more towards the longing of sleep were items like the quilted double-frill scarf, and now the piece has arrived in its “Green Floral” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Jean Touitou Collaborates With Himself for A.P.C's 35th Anniversary Collection
In celebration of his label’s 35th Anniversary, A.P.C. founder and creative Jean Touitou chooses to collaborate with himself for a collection titled “A.P.C. TOUITOU Interaction #17.” A.P.C., which stands for Atelier de Production et de Création, was never one for flamboyant details, and for the upcoming series, Touitou lets the forms, details, and materials do the talking, delivering monochrome pieces rooted in necessity.
hypebeast.com
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
Comments / 0