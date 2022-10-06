Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave’s New York is a New York City workwear staple that’s served construction workers, municipal employees, and (more recently) fashion aficionados who crave an authentic workwear look since 1963. Besides their selection of goods from brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, Dickies, Ben Davis and Red Wing, Dave’s produces their own goods — logo-adorned tees, beanies and fleece items that are an in-the-know signifier for New Yorkers, and also a hit with international customers who bring them home as a Big Apple-certified rite of passage. Now, Dave’s is expanding their in-line offerings with their new Foundation Pants, the first pair of pants they’ve ever created.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO