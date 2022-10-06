Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
hypebeast.com
Gregory Shimada Presents a Sci-Fi Futurist Exhibition at HVW8
The artist’s first solo show in Los Angeles. Gregory Shimada is a Bay Area-based artist who creates gestural artwork that comment on contemporary culture. In the past, Shimada has collaborated with mainstay labels Stüssy, Supreme and Better™ Gift Shop, and just recently opened his first solo exhibition in Los Angeles, titled Caught in the Grip of the City, Madness.
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Releases Via Nike SNKRS On October 5th
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Trib...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
hypebeast.com
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
hypebeast.com
NYC Workwear Institution Dave's New York Introduces Their Made-in-USA Foundation Pant
Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave’s New York is a New York City workwear staple that’s served construction workers, municipal employees, and (more recently) fashion aficionados who crave an authentic workwear look since 1963. Besides their selection of goods from brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, Dickies, Ben Davis and Red Wing, Dave’s produces their own goods — logo-adorned tees, beanies and fleece items that are an in-the-know signifier for New Yorkers, and also a hit with international customers who bring them home as a Big Apple-certified rite of passage. Now, Dave’s is expanding their in-line offerings with their new Foundation Pants, the first pair of pants they’ve ever created.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Somos Familia” Boasts Decorative Textiles
While only a few weeks remain in Latin Heritage Month, The Swoosh is putting its final touches on the roster of silhouettes centered around the brand’s “Somos Familia” collection – translating to “We Are Family” in English. Following the release of an Air Force 1 and Air Trainer 1, The Swoosh is electing the Nike Dunk High for its latest foray into decorative hispanic imagery.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson and the '80s South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany' Unveil Their FW22 Collaboration
Jonathan Anderson has a thing for bold prints — cast your mind back to the LOEWE x Spirited Away collection which saw some items, like a $200 USD candle, being resold for an optimistic price of $451,049 USD. Now, under his eponymous label JW Anderson, comes the Fall/Winter 2022 collaboration with the beloved 1980s South Korean cartoon franchise, Run Hany.
All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection
Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon who had an enduring impact that transcends music. He was a trendsetter who helped shape streetwear, elevating it from a passing trend to a permanent pillar in fashion. Tupac Shakur’s style was also a key part of his story and his legacy — and has left a lasting mark in. fashion and culture. It’s within this context that FILA has teamed up with the Shakur Estate to present a special edition of apparel, accessories, and footwear that is inspired by Shakur’s 90s hip hop aesthetic. The collection, which includes the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
livingetc.com
Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now
Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives a Glimpse of the Modern Addams Family in Official 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday. The trailer dropped at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where comedian Fred Armisen was revealed to be the extremely pale Uncle Fester. In the same trailer, Netflix teases Christina Ricci‘s role in the series. Ricci originally played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values films. Her return role to the franchise has been kept a secret since the announcement in March, but the trailer has now given audiences a glimpse of Ricci’s character. Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, has started her studies and is set to hone in her psychic abilities.
Comments / 0