Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch
Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.
thebrag.com
Coolio Dead at 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper’s suspected cause of death revealed
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
