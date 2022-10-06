California Kidnapping Suspect’s Former Victim Shares Chilling Story

Related
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Basement and Raped on Stanford’s Campus
A woman was raped on Stanford’s campus Friday, according to the school’s Department of Public Safety. She was working in her campus office when a man entered and dragged her into a basement, where he raped her, the statement said. The assault reportedly happened around noon and was reported to campus authorities later that afternoon. It’s the second on-campus assault at Stanford in recent months, after a woman reported she was raped in a campus bathroom in August. The university said it intends to “promote a culture of community accountability in which individuals are actively engaged in the prevention of violence” and implored people to look after others in the community. “Upstanders have the power [to] stop assaults and to get help for people who have been victimized,” the department said.Read it at SF Gate
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
Minnesota Trump Fan Admits to Staging Antifa-Inspired Arson Attack
A Minnesota Trump supporter has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after staging a fake Black Lives Matter-inspired arson attack at the height of racial justice protests in 2020. Dennis Molla also spray painted graffiti onto his camper saying, “Biden 2020,” “BLM” and an Antifa symbol, telling authorities at the time that he felt he’d been targeted because of his Trump 2020 flag. But all along, he had simply targeted himself. Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, and raked in more than $17,000 in GoFundMe donations. When his insurance company declined some of his claims, Molla reportedly accused the company of defrauding him—something he would know a thing or two about, to be fair. A sentencing date for Molla hasn’t yet been set.Read it at U.S. Department of Justice
Suspended Kentucky Judge Accused of Trying to Kill Report He Walked Around Court in Underwear
A suspended judge in Kentucky has been accused of intimidating witnesses in an ethics case, and trying to bury a report that he walked around the courthouse in his underwear. The state’s Judicial Conduct Commission initially charged Judge James T. Jameson in July with misconduct offenses related to an ankle-monitoring program. However, court filings in the case show he is facing new charges. Jameson allegedly found out that a public radio station at Murray State University, WKMS, had requested security footage from the courthouse, so he called the university president and station manager to squash the story, the filing says. Jameson also allegedly instructed his judicial staff to “blatantly violate the law” and ignore subpoenas during an ethics probe, the document says. He was already under investigation for allowing people under house arrest to choose from one ankle monitor brand only, and using his power to promote an incarceration program to raise money for a treatment facility he had started.Read it at ABA Journal
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Investigators were preparing a case against the suspect — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — and sought a person of interest believed to be his accomplice. Relatives and fellow members of the Punjabi Sikh community, meanwhile, were shocked by the killings. “Right now, I’ve got hundreds of people in a community that are grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press. “We’ve got to show them that we can give them justice.”
knewsradio.com
Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide
This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday.
‘Stalwart’ Idaho Dad Killed While Fighting in Ukraine
Another American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Initial reports on social media identified the man as military veteran Dane Partridge from Idaho. When asked about those reports, a State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity but verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.The spokesperson added that department officials are in touch with the man’s family and that no further details about his death would be provided out of respect.On Facebook, posts from Partridge’s friends and family members...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Found After Mom Reported Him Missing in Hawaii
Days of Our Lives actor James Lastovic has been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii on Sunday. The 27-year-old’s mother reported both him and his roommate Nevin Dizdari as missing after they missed their flight back to California on Monday and failed to return a rental car. “This is NOT LIKE THEM!” she wrote on Facebook. The pair were last seen at their resort on Sunday asking a host about hiking trails; they never returned that night despite all their luggage being there. Dizdari’s sister took to her Instagram story Tuesday afternoon to report the two had been found after getting lost on a hike. She said they “are okay” and “on their way back to the resort,” giving a happy ending to the soap opera saga.Read it at TV Line
Treasury Department Probing DeSantis’ Pricey Migrant Stunts
The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds to fly unsuspecting migrants from Texas to Democrat-run cities. Last month, Florida paid to fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses of providing them with cash and jobs. Another flight from Texas to Rehoboth Beach appeared to be aborted at the last minute when journalists and local officials caught wind. Politico reports that the agency’s inspector general’s office told Massachusetts lawmakers that the probe would be part of a wider audit into how states used federal COVID relief funds. It’s the first federal acknowledgement of an investigation. Florida has paid more than $1.5 million to a GOP-friendly jet charter company, and DeSantis said he plans to keep going. He has openly acknowledged that the money came from interest earned on federal COVID relief funds.Read it at Politico
Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office
A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
Parents turn their son into the police after recognizing him and his vehicle in surveillance photos linked to abduction case, police say
Police had been searching for the suspect when parents of Diego James Gettler recognized a car police shown in surveillance images.
DeSantis Fired Him Over Abortion. Now He’s Firing Back.
When Florida’s Republican governor fired the Tampa area’s top prosecutor for defying the state’s transgender and abortion crackdown, Ron DeSantis made it clear that he believes his power as governor supersedes the power of voters.But now that prosecutor, Andrew Warren, is suing to get his job back, and the twice-elected state attorney tells The Daily Beast this is more than a fight over his employment; it’s about whether a strongman governor can single-handedly toss a democratically elected local official out of office.“Can a governor just overturn elections in the state of Florida? If the governor has the power to do...
Washington State GOP Pays a White Nationalist, Pro-Nazi Blogger
It’s no secret that Washington state has a white nationalist problem. Among the rugged mountains and towering pines are neo-Nazi groups and one of the largest chapters of a violent white supremacist organization. But there’s one group that has been increasingly and alarmingly connected to these extremists: Washington state’s GOP.The latest example is a pro-Nazi blogger Greyson Arnold’s affiliation with the state party. According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by The Daily Beast, the Washington State GOP paid Arnold $821.87 on July 15 for “payroll.”Arnold runs the far-right Telegram account “Pure Politics,” which traffics in Jan. 6 conspiracy theories,...
Owner of Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Must Pay $1.9 Million Over Data Breach
Zoetop Business Company, Ltd., which owns the juggernaut Chinese fast fashion business SHEIN, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in penalties to New York state after failing to protect consumer information in a 2018 data breach and subsequently lying about it, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday. The 2018 breach resulted in the theft of SHEIN shoppers’ credit card and personal information, and the attorney general’s investigation found that Zoetop misrepresented the scale of the data breach both in interactions with customers and in public statements. “Since 2018, we have significantly expanded our cybersecurity team; retained leading cybersecurity experts to help build our security organization and strengthen our global security posture to combat potential risks and vulnerabilities; implemented technologies designed to detect bad actors and mitigate potential threats to our systems; and further enhanced our incident response processes and procedures,” SHEIN told The Daily Beast in a statement. “In addition, we have been certified as compliant with the ISO’s 27001 standard and the payment card industry’s Digital Security Standard for data protection.”Read it at New York State Attorney General
John Fetterman Raises Over $1 Million Since NBC Interview
Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has raised more than $1 million since Tuesday, his campaign announced, since NBC aired an explosive interview with the recovering candidate. Fetterman used a closed captioning device for assistance after suffering a near-fatal stroke in May. His campaign hasn’t raised money so quickly since Dr. Oz’s crudité gaffe, in which his opponent feigned relatability by price-checking ingredients for the appetizer at a misidentified grocery store. While the interview itself faced a frenzy of backlash for using ableist rhetoric against the Democratic candidate, a follow-up comment made by the NBC reporter has since become GOP fodder...
