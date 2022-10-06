Astrology is not my thing, but I did smash that "like" on a social media post labeling the ones born under my sign as always right in a horror movie. That would be Maika Monroe too. The actor has made a name for herself playing the heroine in horror. The one who knows and stubbornly persists. The one who is ignored, mistreated and disbelieved. No one listens to Monroe in the movies and they should. Quietly insistent, her performances in recent fare have made her a forerunner for that most uneasy of titles: scream queen.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO