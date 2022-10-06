Read full article on original website
Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS
CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
The 13 walk-off HRs to clinch a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
'Frustrating' dearth of scoring caps Rays' '22
CLEVELAND -- The Rays’ final game of the year was unlike any other in postseason history. Their nearly five-hour affair with the Guardians was the first playoff game to enter the 14th inning scoreless, then it kept going. The two clubs struck out a postseason-record 39 times. Cleveland became the first team to pitch at least 14 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. Welcome to the American...
deGrom 'poured his heart out there for us'
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom knew what was at stake for the Mets on Saturday night at Citi Field. If they lost to the Padres in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, the Mets would be eliminated from postseason play and go home. • NL Wild Card...
Alvarez on family, fan interactions and future with the Astros
HOUSTON -- He’s grown into one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. And just think, the best might still be to come for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez burst onto the scene in 2019 and was a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the...
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., TBS)
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS.
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
Marlins scheduling interviews with managerial candidates
MIAMI -- With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, the Marlins have begun the search for Don Mattingly's successor as the franchise's 16th manager. General manager Kim Ng confirmed on Friday morning that the organization is in the process of scheduling interviews. "Some of the candidates are involved in...
Mets add Marte, Álvarez, Ruf to Wild Card roster
NEW YORK -- Injured outfielder Starling Marte not only made the Mets’ Wild Card roster, but he was in the starting lineup for Game 1 despite a fractured right middle finger that has sidelined him since the early days of September -- and despite the fact that he is still operating at less than 100 percent.
Why Mariners fans were putting shoes on their heads
Good-luck charms in baseball come in many forms: We've seen a Rally Monkey and Rally Squirrel, a Rally Cat and rally hats. Just this season, the Padres found a spark with a black panther statue (60 percent of the time, it works all the time). On Saturday, one Mariners fan...
7 iconic moments from a wild Wild Card Saturday
Saturday was an incredible day of postseason baseball, with three teams advancing to the Division Series and another forcing a decisive Game 3 of its Wild Card Series on Sunday. From one of the largest comebacks in postseason history to a feat that had only been accomplished by three other players, it was a day to remember across baseball.
Grisham's October revival produces another HR
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom hit his spot. A 100.3 mph fastball on the black, at the knees. There’s not much you can do with a pitch like that, right? You just tip your cap to a two-time Cy Young Award winner and possible Hall of Famer. Well, unless...
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
'Bullpen Dad' Cishek contemplates future
NEW YORK – Steve Cishek released a fastball to James McCann in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday, a caught foul tip ending a 1-2-3 relief appearance. As the 36-year-old right-hander walked off the mound at Citi Field, the Nationals dugout erupted calling for the ball. Cishek slipped it into his pocket as he made his way to rejoin his team.
Mets turn to deGrom with backs against wall
NEW YORK -- Before winning two NL Cy Young Awards, before earning billing as the likely greatest pitcher of his moment in time, Jacob deGrom forged his first bits of legend during the 2015 postseason. In Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the heavily favored Dodgers, deGrom struck out 13 batters in one of the finest performances of his life. Six days later, despite lacking the same dynamism, deGrom beat the Dodgers again to key New York’s run to the pennant.
Helsley's MRI clean, but closer not available for Game 2
ST. LOUIS -- Though an MRI of Ryan Helsley’s right middle finger came back clean Friday night, manager Oliver Marmol said that Helsley would not be available for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies since he threw 33 pitches in Game 1. Helsley was to...
