Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost

If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer

Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil

World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
JK Rowling backs protest over Scottish gender bill

Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
A-League returns once more with hope for better season

At this point, one can almost write A-League Men (ALM) season previews off a prepared template, ticking off some kind of morbose checklist that melds unrequited hope for the future with a lament for the opportunities that have been missed. Inevitably, the previous campaign won't have gone the way administrators...
Nicola Sturgeon says lack of contact from Liz Truss 'absurd'

Scotland's first minister has said she has still not had a phone call with Liz Truss more than a month after she became prime minister. Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC it was "absurd" and "unprecedented" that she had yet to hear from the new PM. Ms Sturgeon had talks with...
Play in a New Light – CORSAIR Partners with Nanoleaf to Bring Smarter Home Integration to iCUE

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem.* Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels** – to fit their unique vibe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005565/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem. Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels – to fit their unique vibe. (Photo: Business Wire)
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
