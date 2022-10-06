Read full article on original website
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
BBC
Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina: 'Massive learning curve' in Conference League for Tynecastle men
Robbie Neilson spoke of a "massive learning curve" after Fiorentina ran amok at Tynecastle in the Conference League. But Hearts are not the only Scottish side finding the rarefied expanse of group-stage football a harsh and unforgiving environment. The 3-0 Tynecastle loss completed a sobering set of results this week,...
BBC
JK Rowling backs protest over Scottish gender bill
Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
BBC
Ali Pour: Glentoran owner on Mick McDermott, Oval redevelopment and attachment to club
Glentoran owner Ali Pour says he has invested "over a million" pounds in the Irish Premiership club but admits "there is more required from me". British-Iranian businessman Pour purchased Glentoran in July 2019 and feels his commitment to the club is "long-term". In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, Pour...
ESPN
A-League returns once more with hope for better season
At this point, one can almost write A-League Men (ALM) season previews off a prepared template, ticking off some kind of morbose checklist that melds unrequited hope for the future with a lament for the opportunities that have been missed. Inevitably, the previous campaign won't have gone the way administrators...
MLS・
BBC
Morecambe: 'No concern' over player or staff payments, says co-chairman Rod Taylor
Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor says there is currently no concern the club will miss payments to players or staff despite Worcester Warriors' plight. Shrimps owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring also own the rugby club, who are in deep financial turmoil. The pair put Morecambe up for sale in September...
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva keeps calm and carries on with one eye on World Cup
The defender was impeccable against Milan and is looking to keep that form going all the way into Qatar 2022 with Brazil
Truss and Kwarteng made ‘worst first impression’ in UK political history, SNP conference told
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget “will go down as one of the worst financial interventions in modern history”, the Scottish National party’s Westminster leader has said. Speaking on the first day of the party’s conference in Aberdeen, Ian Blackford took aim at the pair over...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says lack of contact from Liz Truss 'absurd'
Scotland's first minister has said she has still not had a phone call with Liz Truss more than a month after she became prime minister. Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC it was "absurd" and "unprecedented" that she had yet to hear from the new PM. Ms Sturgeon had talks with...
The Fiver | Steve Cooper and an unexpected turn of events worthy of Roald Dahl
In today’s Fiver: Steve Cooper’s new contract, Jürgen Klopp’s quick-fire formations and some ‘absolute tripe’
Play in a New Light – CORSAIR Partners with Nanoleaf to Bring Smarter Home Integration to iCUE
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
Man United, Arsenal win in EL; fireworks halt Berlin game
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United...
