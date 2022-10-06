Read full article on original website
A 62-year-old Tampa man has died after crashing into a garage in Pasco County early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The man, who was not named by the agency, had been traveling north on Tupelo Lane in a Ford F-150. At the intersection of Thistle Court, in Wesley Chapel, he “failed to negotiate a right turn for unknown reasons,” according to troopers.
