A 62-year-old Tampa man has died after crashing into a garage in Pasco County early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The man, who was not named by the agency, had been traveling north on Tupelo Lane in a Ford F-150. At the intersection of Thistle Court, in Wesley Chapel, he “failed to negotiate a right turn for unknown reasons,” according to troopers.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO