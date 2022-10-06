Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
The Low-Code Effect on IIoT Edge Modernization Featured
Manufacturers are utilizing increasingly sophisticated Industrial IoT (IIoT) capabilities—and as well they should, given the competitive demands of keeping pace with innovation and efficiency in this industry. But these more modernized factory environments are putting ever more demand on edge computing architecture and applications. Effectively utilizing an array of connected robots, sensors, cameras, calibrators, and the like requires instant data processing to be effective.
thefastmode.com
Full Fibre UK Operator Hyperoptic Selects Nokia to Upgrade’s IP Core Network
Nokia announced its expanded relationship with Hyperoptic, the UK’s largest exclusively full fiber internet service provider. Nokia has been selected to upgrade the provider’s IP core network, enabling future-proofed scale and capacity, along with increased power efficiency, for its growing UK customer base. Hyperoptic will deploy Nokia’s 800GE-capable...
thefastmode.com
Oracle Unveils Cloud-Native Network Analytics Suite for 5G
Oracle has unveiled Oracle Network Analytics Suite. The new cloud native portfolio of analytics solutions combines network function data with machine learning and artificial intelligence to help operators make more informed, automated decisions around the performance and stability of their entire 5G network core. The first offering in the suite, Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function is available now.
thefastmode.com
AXESS Networks Selects ST Engineering iDirect for Mobile Backhaul Across Latam
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded a contract to provide its long-term partner, satellite solutions company AXESS Networks, with the first Newtec Dialog® XIF hub deployed in Mexico to connect remote communities and businesses. The hub will be utilized by AXESS Networks’ customer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Sunlight.io, Litmus.io Showcase How Companies Deploy Industrial IoT at Scale
Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, and Litmus.io, the edge data platform for Industry 4.0, announced their partnership to simplify how companies deploy Industrial IoT at scale at Edge Computing Expo in Santa Clara, California. The Sunlight Hyperconverged Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn critical...
thefastmode.com
VIAVI Acquires Jackson Labs For PNT Solutions
VIAVI Solutionsy announced it has completed the acquisition of Jackson Labs Technologies, a leader in Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for critical infrastructure serving both military and civilian applications. Jackson Labs develops and supplies modules, subsystems and box-level solutions that include front-end receivers, transcoders, rack-mounted equipment, and patented retrofit...
thefastmode.com
Nokia Intros Private Wireless Industrial 5G Fieldrouter for Oil & Gas Companies
Nokia announced it is enhancing its market-leading range of ruggedized user equipment for use in hazardous, flammable, explosive and dusty environments. The company is introducing enhanced versions of Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter and Nokia XR20 smartphone created by HMD Global, for 4.9G and 5G networks, to allow oil and gas companies and other industries to maintain vital connectivity of their workforce and machines.
thefastmode.com
Kandji Adds Security Components to its Apple Device Management Platform
Kandji, which launched in 2019 as next-generation device management software for Apple device fleets, announced its revolutionary new Device Harmony platform, which tears down the wall between enterprise IT and InfoSec teams, so they can truly work together to keep every Apple user secure and productive. Kandji’s new Device Harmony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Nokia's Fixed Networks Solutions Now Available on SaaS Basis
Nokia announced a cross-portfolio line up of Fixed Network solutions now available on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis. The SaaS delivery model reduces IT dependencies, and with a usage-based subscription can deliver up to 25% lower cost of ownership. Already available on bare metal servers and in the cloud, Nokia’s market-leading...
thefastmode.com
LTE-M – Delivering a Futureproof IoT Featured
The CAT-1 LTE modem was initially defined in 2008 as a low-cost, low-power alternative to connect IoT devices that needed to transfer limited amounts of data. However, vendors and network providers at that time focused on higher throughput. The actual device introduction started about five or six years later. In...
Comments / 0