MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Enter To Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Now
Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
Max Verstappen: A new era is dawning as Dutchman claims second F1 world title amid frightful chaos in Japan
One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a...
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.Follow LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to wrap up world title at Japanese Grand Prix But it could have been...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ricciardo Gives Honest Perspective on F1 Future After Gasly’s Move
Alpine announced Saturday that Pierre Gasly would join the team, making it the first all-French driver lineup on the F1 grid since 1995.
topgear.com
What time is the Japanese GP? And how can Verstappen win the title?
Victory and the fastest lap point can give Max Verstappen his second world title at the Japanese Grand Prix. Here’s how…. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. This weekend F1 returns to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, the first time in three years that...
racer.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R undergoes initial testing
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R scheduled to make its debut at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona has taken its first steps into the world, with a shakedown at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds and a first test at Mid-Ohio completed recently. “We just completed our first shakedown last week....
CNBC
Ford to end production of $500,000 GT supercar with special edition
DETROIT — Ford Motor will end production of its $500,000 GT supercar later this year with a special edition model paying tribute to the vehicle's racing heritage. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition will be the last model of the third-generation car, which was resurrected in 2016 after being a decade out of the market.
topgear.com
Official: Pierre Gasly will drive for Alpine F1 in 2023
Alpine has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to form an all-French driver line-up with Esteban Ocon next season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The long-running summer saga over who actually wants to drive for Alpine in 2023 has finally been resolved: the team has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to replace the outgoing Fernando Alonso.
Top Speed
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Top Speed
Top 10 Motorcycles Under $6,000
The newly introduced motorcycle rider faces a common barrier to entry with his fellow beginners: the price. Enter the sub $6,000 category. This platform allows you to find quality motorcycles without breaking the bank. But where do we find motorcycls at such a low price? Have no fear! We give you the ten best bikes for under $6,000.
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership
The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
