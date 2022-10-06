Read full article on original website
Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates
MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
City of Perry a part of countywide security camera program
PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is working with some other agencies to install street security cameras around town. Perry's city manager Lee Gilmour says talks of security cameras started as a countywide proposal. "A proposal about the cities and the county and the district attorney getting together...
As the Georgia National Fair grows, so does the city of Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Every year, the Georgia National Fair brings in new rides, vendors, and foods, but if you go just outside the fairgrounds, the city of Perry keeps bringing in businesses and attractions all year long. "There's more reason than ever to come to Perry. It's absolutely booming...
United Way works with schools to improve reading skills among Central Georgia students
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — was started five years ago has grown into five Central Georgia counties. They are Baldwin, Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs county. Volunteers come into the school and tutor kindergarten through third grade students and improve their reading skills. The hope is by the time they enter the third grade, they know how to read at a proficient or above reading level. Third-grader Pierson Murray started the program in second grade.
Ribbon Cutting held for new local business
Brown’s Awesome Cleaning Service held thier ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce. Brown’s is locally owned by Joyce Brown, they clean residential and commercial buildings. Ms. Brown said if she cleans your home or business it will be done right. To contact Brown’s Awesome...
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug....
'Everything slowly breaking': Milledgeville park grant denied, but they're trying again
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is turning to plan b as city leaders say they didn't receive a $4.5 million grant they applied for back in May to improve Central City Park. Some folks around town say it's past time for a change. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows...
'They need to do something': Baldwin County gets $1 million to fix sewers
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — $1 million will help Baldwin County replace sewer pipes that are over half a century old. The money comes from a state grant that will be used to improve sewage lines east of Vinson Highway. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to see what folks think...
Fines for blowing leaves in the gutter increase and other info from Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Commissioner increased the fine for blowing leaves into the gutter from $25 to $250 after recent flooding issues. During its Committee of the Whole and regular session, commissioners also agreed to hire Department of Corrections offenders for local work details and distributed grant funds for programs combating domestic violence and local Community Development Block Grants.
Herschel Walker camp says Macon crime rate is among highest in nation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign stop in Macon, a campaign spokesman for his opposition has given a statement saying that the Macon-Bibb County homicide rate is one of the highest in the nation and that Warnock isn't doing anything to address it. "Raphael Warnock continues...
Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating
VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department. In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock talks reproductive rights, Herschel Walker in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Friday, Senator Raphael Warnock stopped in Macon for his "Working for Georgia" bus tour, one of the topics being reports this week that his challenger Herschel Walker, who's anti-abortion, paid for a girlfriend's abortion. When asked about that during a news conference, Warnock chose not to...
Football Friday Night Roundup: Northeast, Warner Robins and ACE cruise to victory in week 8
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 8. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Tattnall staged a dramatic comeback over rival Stratford. Game of the Week. Tattnall 33, Stratford 28. Stratford...
