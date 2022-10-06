What has been such a surprising and dramatic and pretty wonderful weekend of October baseball comes to a fitting ending on Sunday night, like it’s the last game of the first weekend of March Madness. We get the only Game 3 of the first round of baseball’s postseason tournament, the Mets against the Padres at Citi Field. And all that jazz. It was the late Jim Valvano who first talked about “survive and advance” in college basketball’s postseason tournament. The Mets and Padres try to do that on Sunday night.

