Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman Off ALDS Roster After Unexcused Absence
New York manager Aaron Boone said the hard-throwing reliever had “not an acceptable excuse,” for missing a team workout.
MLB
Sunday showdown showcases ‘madness’ of new format
What has been such a surprising and dramatic and pretty wonderful weekend of October baseball comes to a fitting ending on Sunday night, like it’s the last game of the first weekend of March Madness. We get the only Game 3 of the first round of baseball’s postseason tournament, the Mets against the Padres at Citi Field. And all that jazz. It was the late Jim Valvano who first talked about “survive and advance” in college basketball’s postseason tournament. The Mets and Padres try to do that on Sunday night.
MLB
O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
MLB
Storied careers of Pujols, Molina come to a close: 'We left a mark'
ST. LOUIS -- Smiles were in short supply on a cold Saturday at Busch Stadium when the end of two historic careers came much sooner than expected. However, Albert Pujols chuckled -- even if it was just for a second -- when close friend and teammate Yadier Molina refused to go down easily near the end.
MLB
The Doubles: 3 Seattle two-baggers key in ALWC win
TORONTO -- A late-innings double in a meaningful October game is particularly special territory in the context of the epic -- albeit brief -- postseason history for the Mariners. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS. Saturday marked the 27th anniversary of “The Double,” the iconic walk-off hit from Edgar Martinez...
MLB
Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
MLB
'Frustrating' dearth of scoring caps Rays' '22
CLEVELAND -- The Rays’ final game of the year was unlike any other in postseason history. Their nearly five-hour affair with the Guardians was the first playoff game to enter the 14th inning scoreless, then it kept going. The two clubs struck out a postseason-record 39 times. Cleveland became the first team to pitch at least 14 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
MLB
Acuña shows off his tools in the Fall League
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Ronald Acuña Jr. dazzled the Arizona Fall League with his all-around brilliance in 2017, leading the developmental circuit in homers and winning the MVP award at age 19. Five years later, Acuña is a three-time All-Star and his younger brother is showcasing his own electric tools in the AFL.
MLB
Cubs' Davis continues hot start to AFL with 2nd homer
In a perfect world, Brennen Davis would have been patrolling the outfield at Wrigley Field for the majority of 2022. Instead, he spent it recovering from back surgery in May at the Cubs’ Spring Training complex and getting up to speed at various Minor League affiliates. Chicago’s second-ranked prospect...
MLB
Helsley's MRI clean, but closer not available for Game 2
ST. LOUIS -- Though an MRI of Ryan Helsley’s right middle finger came back clean Friday night, manager Oliver Marmol said that Helsley would not be available for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies since he threw 33 pitches in Game 1. Helsley was to...
MLB
What a relief! Starter Kirby saves the day
TORONTO – George Kirby’s season has been marked by on-the-fly adjustments. But none was bigger than the ninth inning of Game 2 in the American League Wild Card Series. The Mariners’ rookie starter, who hadn’t pitched in relief since 2019 in High-A, notched his first career save in Saturday’s 10-9 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which sent Seattle to the ALDS.
MLB
Grisham's October revival produces another HR
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom hit his spot. A 100.3 mph fastball on the black, at the knees. There’s not much you can do with a pitch like that, right? You just tip your cap to a two-time Cy Young Award winner and possible Hall of Famer. Well, unless...
MLB
7 iconic moments from a wild Wild Card Saturday
Saturday was an incredible day of postseason baseball, with three teams advancing to the Division Series and another forcing a decisive Game 3 of its Wild Card Series on Sunday. From one of the largest comebacks in postseason history to a feat that had only been accomplished by three other players, it was a day to remember across baseball.
MLB
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
MLB
Cards missing one more magic moment in season-ending sweep
ST. LOUIS -- In a season full of magical moments provided by Albert Pujols’ run to 700 home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s push to becoming the most durable battery in NL/AL history and Paul Goldschmidt making a strong case for the NL MVP Award, the St. Louis Cardinals simply ran out of tricks in the Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
MLB
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
MLB
Epic comeback clinches Mariners' ALDS berth
TORONTO -- The message from Scott Servais was simple, yet its application far easier said than done. “Expect the expected,” the Mariners manager has repeatedly said in the days leading up to the AL Wild Card Series and throughout this weekend at Rogers Centre. “When you're in that...
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. Welcome to the American...
MLB
Road warrior? Nola should be as cool as ever in chance to advance
ST. LOUIS -- The champagne bottles are popping, the music is blasting and the Phillies are partying. Aaron Nola is asked Monday night inside a pulsating visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park about what it’s like to finally make the postseason. Several people lean in to listen, but Nola’s words are barely audible. Even in the hubbub of the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011, he is as relaxed as ever, which means he is talking as softly as ever.
