10 used cars for £5k we’ve found this week
The old five-cylinder Focus ST doesn’t have the world’s most sterling reputation. Not for reliability woes, terrible handling or an uninspiring powerplant – in fact, it’s pretty much the opposite – but for a rather unfair case of guilt by association. Picture your average Focus...
Here are the performance cars taking on Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
What we said: "Be confident and prod the throttle hard as you turn in and the thing skids about like an MX-5. Often 4WD cars feel confusing at this point, but although the DBX does shuffle power forwards, it remains predictable and stable. It’s a hoot. Entirely irrelevant, but still a hoot.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
This novel anode-free battery can go 391 miles on a single charge
A research team has recently developed an anode-free lithium battery that can go 391 miles (630 km) on a single charge. The newly created anode-free battery has a volumetric energy density of 977Wh/L, which is 40 percent greater than the conventional batteries, while the conventional batteries have a volumetric energy density of 700wh/L.
The New Volvo EX90 EV SUV's Bidirectional EV Charger Explained
All the cool greenies have one, and so must the 2024 Volvo EX90. The bidirectional EV charger is this season's must-have green gizmo. Big-battery EVs draw heavy fire for the ethical and environmental impacts of mining their materials and the amount of CO2 expended in battery production, not to mention worries about overloading an aging, overtaxed power grid that may still rely a bit too heavily on coal. One sure-fire way to reframe the narrative is to allow your big-battery EV to share its energy back to the grid, allowing it to suck up green power while the sun shines or the wind blows, then give it back when demand peaks. Then it can be a savior of both the beleaguered power grid and your family when the power goes out. Remember the glowing headlines all those Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrids made during that winter blackout in Texas last year?
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Akyo Toyota Says Toyota Sticks To Its Rather Hesitant EV Course
The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota remains committed to its rather hesitant electric car strategy and intends to continue to focus on hybrid cars such as the Prius . Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda reiterated this after criticism from some investors and environmental groups that the company was too slow and hesitant to switch to electric cars.
Scottish Nightclub is Powered By the Heat From Dancers – Moving the Venue to Thermal Energy
A Scottish night club has found it can reduce its carbon footprint by 70 tons per year if it relies on the beat to make the heat. Glasgow arts venue SWG3 now has a dancefloor that absorbs body heat from the dancers and converts it to thermal energy, between 250 and 600 watts depending on how intense the music is.
These are the five greatest Ferrari racecars
The 250 Testa Rossa elevates itself on a purely statistical basis thanks to its three overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race (in 1958, 1960 and 1961), which led to constructors’ titles for Ferrari in those same years. But the TR is also about as drop-dead gorgeous as any racing car has ever been. The best known Testa Rossas were among the first 34 made, and featured the dramatic ‘pontoon’ bodywork, whose scooped out front wings were an improvised aid to brake cooling that was carried out by legendary Modenese fabricator Sergio Scaglietti. When this configuration proved insufficiently stable at high speeds, more conventional bodywork was introduced. This most feted of endurance racing cars initially made do with drum brakes, a robust chassis (although weighing in at 794kg it was hardly porky), a four-speed gearbox, and a live-axle rear end suspended on leaf springs. It wasn’t particularly state of the art stuff, even in 1958, but effective. Later works cars gained a De Dion rear axle and more aero-efficient bodies.
Gaming: Need for Speed Unbound arrives this December
Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. With the nights already closing in and the smell of Pumpkin Spice wafting unbidden through the air, you'll forgive us for assuming we weren't going to get that long-awaited new Need For Speed game this year. Surprise, Need for Speed Unbound is coming and it's coming soon, 2 December 2022 to be exact. That's still plenty of time to rewatch the first four Fast and Furious movies in preparation, though.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger
BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A. BTC POWER focused its...
Praga R1 review: the featherweight racer that packs a big punch
That looks pretty serious. It does. Until you get the scale right, realise how tiny it is and try to resist the inclination to pet it. It’s a tiddler, under a metre tall and weighing just 643kg. Initial impressions are very much My First Le Mans car. It’s got all the right bits, but surely it’s too cute to perform?
Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report
Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment. The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide. Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported. In...
PHEVs are no longer a no-brainer vs. hybrids
Plug-in hybrids are a great way to adapt to the electric-car future without having to rely on it, cold turkey. Those considering plug-in hybrid models this year have a number of better product choices than in previous years—with longer electric range, better drivability and additional off-road capability. Yet suddenly,...
Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches
The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials
The vehicle uses cardboard for some body panels, showcasing what an affordable, sustainable EV could look like. The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features.
Solid-state NASA battery beats the Model Y's 4680 pack at energy density by stacking all cells in one case
NASA's Solid-state Architecture Batteries for Enhanced Rechargeability and Safety (SABERS) project has reached a research milestone, announced the agency. After a few years of experiments and university partnerships, NASA's solid-state battery has hit the whopping 500 Wh/kg energy density, double that of the typical electric car, allowing it to propel electric planes even.
