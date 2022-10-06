Read full article on original website
topgear.com
Here are the performance cars taking on Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
What we said: "Be confident and prod the throttle hard as you turn in and the thing skids about like an MX-5. Often 4WD cars feel confusing at this point, but although the DBX does shuffle power forwards, it remains predictable and stable. It’s a hoot. Entirely irrelevant, but still a hoot.
CARS
topgear.com
Video: take a closer look at the incredibly complex Mercedes-AMG C63 S
Out goes the V8 and in comes a 670bhp four-cylinder hybrid turbo drivetrain... It’s a car of massive, mighty numbers, the new Mercedes-AMG C63. Take the power outputs: 680 metric horsepower (or 670bhp), and a frankly baffling 752lb ft of torque. Welcome to a world where a Mercedes C-Class has more power than a Ferrari Enzo.
CARS
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
Max Verstappen: A new era is dawning as Dutchman claims second F1 world title amid frightful chaos in Japan
One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
Gaming: Need for Speed Unbound arrives this December
Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. With the nights already closing in and the smell of Pumpkin Spice wafting unbidden through the air, you'll forgive us for assuming we weren't going to get that long-awaited new Need For Speed game this year. Surprise, Need for Speed Unbound is coming and it's coming soon, 2 December 2022 to be exact. That's still plenty of time to rewatch the first four Fast and Furious movies in preparation, though.
topgear.com
These are the five greatest Ferrari racecars
The 250 Testa Rossa elevates itself on a purely statistical basis thanks to its three overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race (in 1958, 1960 and 1961), which led to constructors’ titles for Ferrari in those same years. But the TR is also about as drop-dead gorgeous as any racing car has ever been. The best known Testa Rossas were among the first 34 made, and featured the dramatic ‘pontoon’ bodywork, whose scooped out front wings were an improvised aid to brake cooling that was carried out by legendary Modenese fabricator Sergio Scaglietti. When this configuration proved insufficiently stable at high speeds, more conventional bodywork was introduced. This most feted of endurance racing cars initially made do with drum brakes, a robust chassis (although weighing in at 794kg it was hardly porky), a four-speed gearbox, and a live-axle rear end suspended on leaf springs. It wasn’t particularly state of the art stuff, even in 1958, but effective. Later works cars gained a De Dion rear axle and more aero-efficient bodies.
topgear.com
Official: Pierre Gasly will drive for Alpine F1 in 2023
Alpine has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to form an all-French driver line-up with Esteban Ocon next season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The long-running summer saga over who actually wants to drive for Alpine in 2023 has finally been resolved: the team has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to replace the outgoing Fernando Alonso.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #21: Hummer H2
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you’re gonna do something, do it with conviction. While the original Hummer H1 – the civilian version of the Gulf War-era military Humvee – was a vulgar, tasteless abomination, at least it went all-in on its vulgarity. Park an H1 on your driveway – or, rather, on your driveway plus a very large chunk of your front lawn – and you genuinely looked like you might be off to annexe Panama for a weekend.
