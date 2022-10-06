Read full article on original website
Sagebrush Cellular Partners with Ericsson to Modernize its Network with 5G Capabilities
Sagebrush Cellular, an affiliate of Nemont Telephone Cooperative, announced that it will partner with Ericsson to modernize its network with 5G capabilities. Based in rural Montana, the company is the only source of voice and broadband services for many Montana residents, making its deployment a critical milestone for the communities it serves.
LTE-M – Delivering a Futureproof IoT Featured
The CAT-1 LTE modem was initially defined in 2008 as a low-cost, low-power alternative to connect IoT devices that needed to transfer limited amounts of data. However, vendors and network providers at that time focused on higher throughput. The actual device introduction started about five or six years later. In...
Kandji Adds Security Components to its Apple Device Management Platform
Kandji, which launched in 2019 as next-generation device management software for Apple device fleets, announced its revolutionary new Device Harmony platform, which tears down the wall between enterprise IT and InfoSec teams, so they can truly work together to keep every Apple user secure and productive. Kandji’s new Device Harmony...
Nokia's Fixed Networks Solutions Now Available on SaaS Basis
Nokia announced a cross-portfolio line up of Fixed Network solutions now available on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis. The SaaS delivery model reduces IT dependencies, and with a usage-based subscription can deliver up to 25% lower cost of ownership. Already available on bare metal servers and in the cloud, Nokia’s market-leading...
Full Fibre UK Operator Hyperoptic Selects Nokia to Upgrade’s IP Core Network
Nokia announced its expanded relationship with Hyperoptic, the UK’s largest exclusively full fiber internet service provider. Nokia has been selected to upgrade the provider’s IP core network, enabling future-proofed scale and capacity, along with increased power efficiency, for its growing UK customer base. Hyperoptic will deploy Nokia’s 800GE-capable...
Nokia Intros Private Wireless Industrial 5G Fieldrouter for Oil & Gas Companies
Nokia announced it is enhancing its market-leading range of ruggedized user equipment for use in hazardous, flammable, explosive and dusty environments. The company is introducing enhanced versions of Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter and Nokia XR20 smartphone created by HMD Global, for 4.9G and 5G networks, to allow oil and gas companies and other industries to maintain vital connectivity of their workforce and machines.
Vodafone Launches New Ultra Hub & Super WiFi 6E Booster
Vodafone displays its technology leadership in the broadband market, as the UK’s largest full-fibre provider unveils its new market-leading Pro II home broadband packages. Vodafone Pro II plans come with the new Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster delivering the UK’s fastest WiFi technology throughout the home. These devices use the latest WiFi 6E technology – the first of any major broadband provider – and can connect over 150 devices simultaneously, providing fast speeds across the full range of the home, at just £34 a month – a saving of over £400 vs. BT.
The Low-Code Effect on IIoT Edge Modernization Featured
Manufacturers are utilizing increasingly sophisticated Industrial IoT (IIoT) capabilities—and as well they should, given the competitive demands of keeping pace with innovation and efficiency in this industry. But these more modernized factory environments are putting ever more demand on edge computing architecture and applications. Effectively utilizing an array of connected robots, sensors, cameras, calibrators, and the like requires instant data processing to be effective.
AXESS Networks Selects ST Engineering iDirect for Mobile Backhaul Across Latam
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded a contract to provide its long-term partner, satellite solutions company AXESS Networks, with the first Newtec Dialog® XIF hub deployed in Mexico to connect remote communities and businesses. The hub will be utilized by AXESS Networks’ customer,...
Verizon Business Partners with Extreme Networks for WiFi 6 Deployment at Anfield
Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, a leader in cloud networking, to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium as part of Extreme’s partnership with the Premier League club. The deployment, expected to begin later this year, includes Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points which...
KDDI Invests in Aeronext to Boost Drone Delivery Service
Aeronext and KDDI SmartDrone entered into a business alliance agreement for the societal implementation of drone delivery service. In addition, KDDI has invested in Aeronext through the "KDDI Open Innovation Fund No. 3", which aims to co-create new businesses with promising venture companies. In recent years, the number of vulnerable...
